Save Screen Time And Check Out These 32 TikTok-Trending Products Without Using The App

A microfiber EasyWring spin mop with a hands-free wringer for a quicker, easier clean

If that wasn't exciting enough, this mop is designed to get into tight corners and is made with microfiber fabric that is machine washable and able to trap dirt with just plain ole water. See it in action on TikTok "I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog that makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something.Let me tell you: I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be cleanA few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because it wasn't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So,MAJOR BONUS!" — Molly