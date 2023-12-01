Save Screen Time And Check Out These 32 TikTok-Trending Products Without Using The App

Popular items from this list:
A customizable door draft stopper to plug up gaps that prevent your home from being heated (or cooled) as efficiently as possible
Simply cut to size, slide on your door, and enjoy a little extra $$$ in your pocket. Get a closer look on TikTok here
. Promising review:
"It’s saved us so much money on our energy bill
we’re definitely buying more and I encourage you to buy more if you want to save on your energy bills." — Kellykelly
Lookalike suede clogs
They've been fondly referred to online as "potato shoes," which makes perfect sense since you're probably going to love this supremely comfortable pair as much as you love french fries and hash browns. Check them out on TikTok
! They're available in women's sizes 5.5–14 and in four colors.Promising review:
"I love these! I was hoping they could compare for the Birkenstock brand, and I'm so glad they can! I debated whether to purchase these, but when they arrived, I was pleasantly surprised.
They look and feel just like my Birkenstocks for a fraction of the price. I will definitely be buying them in the other colors. Their fit is accurate as well. I wear a size 10 and ordered a size 10. I have about 1/2 inch of the shoe behind my heel. I would say they are a perfect fit!" — Alicia Lewis
A famous Little Green upholstery cleaner if you want to be shocked and awed by this machine's ability to suck up messes and restore furniture, carpets, and even car interiors to their former glory.
See it in action on TikTok
.Promising review:
"Saw this thing all over TikTok and caved because my couch was looking BUSTED. This little green monster was super simple to put together out of the box, easy to wrap back up after use, and the water that came after cleaning my couch was literally black
... My couch is light blue so, definitely gets things CLEAN. Do it, you don't know you need it but you do." — KD Krane
A set of claw clips because it's a quick and easy way to keep hair out of your face while going about your day
Thick-haired folks, fear not! These jumbo clips can securely hold all your hair, too. Check these out on TikTok
.Promising review:
"I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair.
I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head.
I'm very impressed." — Jessica
A length-adjustable pet hair broom with rubber bristles for wrangling all the fur trapped in your carpet that your vacuum couldn't handle
If that's not enough to have you reaching for this broom constantly, there's also a built-in squeegee for corralling spilled liquids and cleaning glass. See it in action on TikTok
. Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and thought it was worth a shot.
I have two dogs and a cat, and being one with a dust and dander allergy I have to vacuum often but the vacuum can’t always get in deep enough. This actually works and I was shocked at how well it does.
I brush the carpet a few times and vacuum it up and the carpet even looks better!! I highly recommend this to everyone- especially pet owners." — Theo Ackerman
A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker so you can turn any frozen fruit into a creamy, sorbet-like treat in minutes
This easy-to-clean machine is particularly perfect for vegans and anyone else with a dietary restriction keeping them from satisfying their ice cream cravings. See it in action on TikTok
. Promising review:
"I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems impossible. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life.
I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever.
It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — DMCKAY
A battery-operated fabric shaver to rescue well-loved sweaters and knits from the horrors of aging: lint, matted fibers and pilling, oh my!
Be sure to pick up two AA batteries
! They're not
included. Check it out on TikTok
. Promising review:
"I LOVE THIS. I have seen this product all over TikTok and have been thinking of getting it for a while. It is the best thing ever. It removes all the little fuzz balls on my leggings or sheets.
It helps me relax honestly. I recommend." — Kayla foulk
A vegan exfoliating body scrub that buffs away bumps by combining the benefits of a chemical peel and microdermabrasion into one gentle, at-home treatment
If you struggle with persistent KP, this scrub is for you. Check out a dermatologist's review on TikTok
.Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works.
I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." — Launa
A pet stain and odor eliminator if you need a quick and easy way to eliminate new and old stains (and stank) on virtually any surface
Rocco & Roxie Supply Co.
is a family-owned small biz creating top-notch treats, toys, cleaning solutions, grooming supplies, and more for pets and their humans. The company is named after the founders' family pets. Check out a review on TikTok
. Promising review:
"This product is great and works well. I have had a long-standing pet urine smell in the 1930s wood floors from a prior occupant. After several applications, the smell is gone.
The product has a mild pleasing smell that dissipates over time which I really appreciate given my sensitivity to smells. Highly recommended." — Roberto
A portable vacuum with multiple attachments because mud and slush season isn't doing your car's cleanliness any favors
This vacuum conveniently plugs into the car's aux outlet and has a SUPER long cord so you can easily suck up every mess (even ones in the back seat) on the go. Check it out on TikTok
. Promising review:
"I saw this product recommended by a TikTok user, so of course I bought it! This car vacuum works wonderfully. The cord is super long — I drive an '08 Prius and I still had cord left after I swept in the trunk!
The vacuum has a bristle suction piece, a long narrow one, and a hose like a regular sweeper would have. It comes with one filter inside the vacuum and an additional one with a small brush to help clean it. It also came with the bag which everything fits in and a nice car air freshener! I love this product, it works very well
." — Ken
A pair of supremely soft lightweight tapered joggers for giving all your inferior (aka sagging, stiff and scratchy) lounge pants a chance to retire
Feel the love for these joggers on TikTok
. They're available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 15 colors.Promising review:
"These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper.
I've never owned Lulu leggings but if they feel anything like these then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style but that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!
" — Courtney
A set of Globbles so you can stop picking your nails and start joining the legions of TikTokers already loving this stress-relieving fidget toy
These colorful balls are not just fun to squeeze and stretch, but they also stick to pretty much any flat surface without leaving behind messy residue. See them in action on TikTok
. Promising review:
"My 15-year-old asked for these after seeing them on TikTok.
I got them as a stocking stuffer thinking they’d be tossed aside. Unbelievably he and his 17-year-old brother have spent time laying in the floor, tossing them up to the ceiling and waiting for them to fall so they can catch them. I never expected them to get this much use.
Bonus is they’re off their phones and in the family room with us." — Amazon Customer
A leakproof dog water bottle to keep your active puppo hydrated even when you're on the go
The one-button locking mechanism allows you to release water into the trough and let undrunk water flow back in so nothing goes to waste or spills in your bag. The water bottle also includes a sling rope and carabiner for clipping onto a bag or belt loop. See it in action on TikTok
.Promising review:
"I love this item. Especially nice when I take my dog to the dog park
...for some reason he doesn’t like drinking out of the communal dog bowl. The water flows into the cup area and back into the reservoir if the dog doesn’t drink it all...with a button to lock in the water. Perfect product." — J. Chevalier
A beloved tub of pink cleaning paste that'll perform small miracles on virtually any surface in your home without endless abrasive scrubbing
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match. See it in action on TikTok
. Promising review:
"Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!!
Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny.
What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!
!!" — Rachel in CLT
A pack of shockingly absorbent Swedish dishcloths because they're an eco-friendly alternative to single-use paper towels
They're super sturdy, soften when wet, and can be sanitized in the dishwasher or microwave between cleanup jobs so you know they're not harboring any unwanted germs. Get a closer look on TikTok
. Promising review:
"I heard about these on TikTok.
I wanted something that simply absorbs my cleaner and what’s wet off the counter without streaking crap like most washcloths and sponges do. These showed up today sturdy and kinda weird. I sprayed my dirty, oily stovetop with cleaner, got one of the square sponges wet, and started wiping up the counters and stove. Hot diggity dog! I love this sponge already! Cleaned up completely and didn’t require multiple passes.
When you use it, you’ll know what I’m talking about. Great product!!!!" — Julie
An adjustable weighted fitness hoop for anyone whose peak fitness days were tearing it up at the playground with a hoop
See it in action on TikTok
. Promising review:
"Like everyone else I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a shot. Super fun to use
. I'll admit it's difficult to start but once you get the hang of it after a few minutes it's super easy and fun. It is a little loud but nothing unbearable. The pieces are easy to add to, and the weight is not too heavy or light
." — Richard Enriquez
An easy-to-use collagen-coating hair mask you can apply at home so it looks like your hair hasn't undergone years of abuse at the hands of bleach and blow-dryers
See it in action on TikTok
. Promising review:
"TikTok make me buy it the first time. I liked it enough to buy it again. Leaves my hair super hydrated and soft.
If you have issues with oily hair, maybe not for you. But those with dry or curly hair needing moisture — yes yes yes! Keep the box for directions because you can’t read the ones on the bottle if you don’t understand the language." — Kandyce D.
A headlight restoration kit to help your lights look less cloudy and shine just as bright as they used to
This kit attaches to your standard electric drill, so you can get crystal clear headlights without the expensive trip to the repair shop. Check out the results on TikTok
. Promising review:
"I tried another kit once before about 1.5 years ago and got poor results. I was pleasantly surprised when this kit did the job so well! I used a cordless drill that was slightly faster than recommended at full speed. The instructions are easy to follow and I could tell the major difference at the final cleaning. I finished the job with Meguiar's coating and the lenses on my 2002 Honda CR-V are crystal clear again. This saved me about five to six times the money
and I'm removing 'new lenses' from my wish list!" — Julymorning
A rechargeable electric lighter that's windproof, splash-proof, portable and just overall very nice to look at
Get a closer look on TikTok
. Promising review:
"I saw this product all over TikTok and decided to buy one for myself because I hate using regular lighters. It has a very long battery life and works like a charm.
10/10 would buy again." — Abriana
A waterproof shower phone holder with a touch-capable screen
If you like to have total control of your shower time song selection or just need something to entertain yourself while waiting out your hair mask, this is for you. See it in action on TikTok
. Promising review:
"This product was a TikTok recommendation and has not let me down.
It comes with three adhesive mounts and sticks well to either tile or glass. The clear screen allows for scrolling or swiping easily. My only critique is how the phone sits inside. I have the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is a larger phone but it sits low in the chamber and that prevents me from changing between apps as I can't swipe up at the bottom to get back to my home screen. Otherwise it's great!" — Susan Gifford
A genius "Bread Buddy" dispenser so you can save yourself from throwing out stale bread
This sleek container not only locks in freshness, but also protects your loaf from getting squished in the pantry. See it in action on TikTok
. Promising review:
"The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale.
I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems.
Thank you!" — DRMcQuaig
A contoured sleep mask for finicky sleepers who need absolute darkness to get some shut-eye
The concave shape effectively blocks out light, and the adjustable strap helps you get a comfy, customized fit that won't slip off during the night. Get a closer look on TikTok
. Promising review:
"I’ve purchased at least a dozen styles of masks over the years. They are either not dark enough, slip off, etc. and then I found this mask! It has literally changed my life!!! I can sleep beyond sunrise and get a full nights sleep!! I ordered a backup in case something happens to the first one. I’ve been an Amazon customer since 1998, ordered thousands of items, and this is my best purchase to date.
" — Elizabeth A. Lewis
A pack of AirPods cleaning putty so you can keep your earbuds preforming their best by quickly excavating all the gross gunk living inside
Get a closer look on TikTok
. Promising review:
"I bought this because I saw it on a TikTok somewhere.
I was hesitant to buy it because I was afraid the putty would get stuck and damage my AirPods, which were FILTHY (unfortunately). However, when I tried them out, it worked really well — you can put a decent amount of pressure and it does not stick to the AirPods at all. It got a LOT of gunk out of the AirPods — I was so shocked. But the best part was that after i used it, my AirPods SOUND QUALITY was so good?!?!?!?!?
It was great. 10/10 I'd recommend this 100%." — NJoshi
A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil you apply like a clear coat of polish to give your nails all the cuticle-softening, nail-strengthening nourishment they've been craving
See it in action on TikTok
. Promising review:
"Found it inTikTokand I’m so pleased with the results.
My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all not chipping. Love it." — sidna saavedra
A wood polish that conditions and protects wood with a combination of beeswax and orange oil, while hiding dings and scratches
See it in action on TikTok
. Promising review:
"This product is a MIRACLE! I can't believe how well it worked. Seriously unbelievable. One application and my coffee table looks great again.
EASY to use, nothing special required. While I was watching TV, I used an old cloth/rag and spread it on. As easy as that. Nothing else worked on my abused coffee table, this stuff did. I HIGHLY recommend this product." — Carol L. Hill
A pair of anti-nausea bands because it may help soothe churning stomachs from cars, cruises, amusement parks, and even pregnancy without copious amounts of Dramamine
For more info on how to use acupressure for nausea management, check out this guide from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
. Check out this review on TikTok
. Promising review:
"I get motion sickness at a drop of a hat. When I decided to go on a second cruise, I bought these thinking they wouldn't do anything and that I would return them once I got home. I was pleasantly surprised and found that these helped me tremendously. I wore them all the time over the course of my five-day cruise and was never sick during my vacation.
I was stunned. My first cruise I got so seasick the first day and ended up in a foggy haze the rest of the trip since I took so much Dramamine. Great little product and I can't believe how well they worked. I bought a second pair for the car, so if I ever feel sick, I can just put these on. I would highly recommend, even for the skeptical." — KristinaK
A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets so your metal tumblers and impossible-to-clean water bottles can sparkle again
Get a closer look on TikTok
. Promising review:
"Saw this on TikTok and gave it a try. May I say the results were golden!
My husband uses the same Yeti every day for coffee and the inside was stained pretty bad. I put this tablet in, gave it a wash, and it looks brand new!!!!!!! Also took away that coffee smell!" — Kelsey
Cozy Ugg ankle boots to play the part of supportive slippers or cozy going-out shoes with equal success
FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy
, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member! Check them out on TikTok
! They're available in women's sizes 5–12 and in 28 styles.
My fellow BuzzFeed Editor Heather Braga
already loves these Uggs: "I recently got these Ugg minis and have been wearing them as my 'work shoes' now that I WFH full time. They're the perfect mix between a slipper and an actual shoe, so I can continue to wear my comfiest clothes to 'the office' (my kitchen table) but also feel like I've somewhat transitioned into work mode for the day. They're super soft, as all Uggs are, and honestly just make me happy!
They are true-to-size so no worries about sizing up or down."
An acupressure mat and pillow set with over 7,000 pressure points that may help stimulate nerves and improve blood circulation
It may also help relieve stress and muscle tension just by laying down on it. Read more about acupressure and stress at Cleveland Clinic
, and be sure to talk to your doctor before using acupressure products to address muscle tension. Get a closer look on TikTok
. Promising review:
"I love it. I first saw it on TikTok and when I saw its benefits, I had to buy.
It’s really helped me sleep. Also great for stress. A little uncomfortable at first but after the first five minutes you get used to it. 10/10 recommend." — Serena Dimaggio
A microfiber EasyWring spin mop with a hands-free wringer for a quicker, easier clean
If that wasn't exciting enough, this mop is designed to get into tight corners and is made with microfiber fabric that is machine washable and able to trap dirt with just plain ole water. See it in action on TikTok
. Promising review:
"I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog that makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button.
Let me tell you: I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (because it was that dirty...please don't judge) within an hour.
A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because it wasn't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun.
MAJOR BONUS!" — Molly
An ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer so it's possible to create your own copycat Uncrustables at home for a fraction of the price
Check it out on TikTok
. Promising review:
"Had to try this because I saw it on TikTok and I spend way too much on Uncrustables for my picky kids!
And my kids (ages 3 and 6) love the different shapes they can choose from." — Rachel
A continuous mister spray bottle that dispenses an ultra-fine, aerosol-like mist across a shockingly wide surface area
It's perfect for hair styling, watering plants, crafting, and all your other mist-related needs. Catch it in action on TikTok
. Promising review:
"Another amazing product TikTok made me buy. Was looking for some thing for when I wet my hair in the mornings. My old typical spray bottles kept breaking or leaking. This one has a longer spray time and the mist is perfect when I don’t want to get my hair too wet.
All in all worth it especially for the price." — M.Zuniga