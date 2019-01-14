ENTERTAINMENT

Cheech And Chong Have A Plan To Light Up The Oscars, Man

Could the Academy Awards go up in smoke?

The Academy Awards are just six weeks away and there’s still no host lined up. But, stoner comedy legends Cheech and Chong say they’re ready to light up the Oscars. 

Tommy Chong shared a clip of himself and Cheech Marin offering their services for the Feb. 24 broadcast: 

Comic/actor Kevin Hart pulled out as the show’s host after old homophobic tweets resurfaced, and no one has been named to replace him yet. 

The broadcast may end up going without a host and simply use a number of celebrities to share the duties. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the stars of “The Avengers” may also play a role in the ceremony, but it’s still not clear what form the show will take. 

So could Cheech and Chong step in and light up? The possibility burned up Twitter with plenty of pot puns: 

