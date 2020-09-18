'Cheer' Coach Monica Aldama On Jerry Harris Arrest: 'My Heart Is Shattered'

On the heels of celebrity cheerleader Jerry Harris’ arrest on child pornography charges, his former coach, Monica Aldama, said she is “devastated” but that “our children must be protected from abuse and exploitation.”

U.S. officials on Thursday arrested Harris, known for his bubbly demeanor as a cast member on the Netflix series “Cheer,” on federal charges of soliciting a 13-year-old boy for sex at a cheer competition. Harris also asked teenagers to send him sexually explicit photos and videos, the criminal complaint said.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces. I am devastated by this shocking, unexpected news,” Aldama said on Instagram Friday. “Our children must be protected from abuse and exploitation, and I’m praying hard for the victims and everyone affected. Please respect our privacy as our family mourns during this heartbreaking time.”