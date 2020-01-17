'Cheer' Picks Up Where 'Bring It On' Left Off

The Cast of Characters

EG: Before we get into some of the overarching themes of the series (which, as you pointed out, Matt, are many), we need to talk about the characters. It’s been fascinating to see how attached people who watch “Cheer” seem to become to all of the major players (myself included!). The magic of a good docu-series is that it transports the viewer into a world they might be unfamiliar with, into the metaphorical shoes of the people who live in that world every day. The most striking character in “Cheer” had to be Monica. She’s a woman full of contrasts. She’s an incredibly warm mother figure, a hard ass, a God-fearing Christian, a fierce defender of the queer members of her team, a coach who demands constant vigilance and perfection. I walked away absolutely loving her, and in awe of what a (somewhat cultish) community she had created, but also feeling unsure about certain aspects of the cheer world. (But, honestly, Monica, come be my life coach.)

LB: I am, truly, honestly, undeniably and utterly terrified of Monica Aldama. I think she’s a lovely woman, and she’s absolutely a nurturer for these kids, but she’s also a relentless perfectionist. The elaborate and dangerous stunts she concocts in her head and then passes off to her squad to carry out IRL floor me (and literally floored most of the team members, who would do anything to please her). That’s where I’m torn on Monica. Is this routine worth all of the pain and injury these young athletes have to endure? I get that the competitive nature of the sport pushes a coach to incorporate and pull off the most high-flying tricks imaginable, but at what point is it all too much in terms of risk vs. reward? Matt, what’s your take on Monica’s high standards in terms of the dreaded pyramid?

MJ: Yep, I’m right there with you. Monica seems like an impressive mentor, and her dedication to providing refuge for these kids is cheer-worthy unto itself. But the nature of how hard she works them concerns me, as does the cult of personality that surrounds her. I know that could be said for any top-flight coach under the sun, so Monica doesn’t deserve all the blame. But she’s created a legion of disciples who are young and won’t have the opportunity to make a career out of their hobby. Are nailing complicated routines worth risking her star players’ bones? There are too many injuries! I’m not sure the show explored that conflict enough. Even when it underscores the intensity of Monica’s drive, “Cheer” focuses heavily on the uplift. That said, she’s an endlessly compelling figure, and she’s surrounded by lovelies. Jerry! Lexi! Gabi! Who was your favorite?

EG: I’m with you on all of that, Matt. But yes, the INCREDIBLE cheerleaders themselves. I just want the best for all of them, and would probably watch a spinoff about any one of the featured players. The kids who end up at Navarro College come from diverse backgrounds and travel from around the country to this small town in Texas to cheer. Jerry, a second-year stunter who lost his mother a few years before we meet him, is an absolute ray of light. He serves as “Cheer’s” beloved underdog, and you want to see him make it “on mat” (basically the A-team that competes at the championships in Daytona) based on spirit alone. My other fave was probably Lexi, who finds a sense of community at Navarro after years of alienation.

I also appreciated that the series dug a bit into class, and the way that money plays such a massive role in who get access to a sport like cheerleading. Similar to figure skating, success requires fancy costumes and styling, as well as access to elite gyms. Navarro levels the playing field in some ways once the kids are on the team, but like any social group, it can’t escape the dynamics of the world it exists in. We see kids like Morgan and La’Darius grapple with feelings of inadequacy and frustration, and La’Darius even addresses the inequities head-on during his conflict with Allie, another cheerleader who grew up with the privileges that money and involved parents bring.