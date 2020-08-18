'Cheers' Letter Carrier John Ratzenberger Has An Idea To Help USPS

Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor tweets will stop the U.S. Postal Service if John Ratzenberger has anything to say about it.

With President Donald Trump’s war against mail-in voting, USPS’s funding problems are headline news. But for those concerned about post office troubles, Ratzenberger, who played know-it-all mail carrier Cliff Clavin on the beloved TV series “Cheers,” has a suggestion.

“The post office is in a little bit of a pickle right now,” the actor said in a video created via Cameo (a celebrity video-sharing website previously known for things like viral breakups from Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath). “It is certainly in the news being bounced back and forth, so I had an idea. Why not do all your Christmas shopping early at the post office store?”

See the video below:

An important message from none other than Cliff Clavin (@dratzenberger) himself, asking us all to help keep @usps in business!! (thank you for your service, Mr. Ratzenberger) #SaveUSPS #USPS pic.twitter.com/bbS43gNcIP — Tim Kasher (@timkasher) August 16, 2020

Ratzenberger continued: “Why not translate the dollar amount you’re going to pay for Aunt Tilly’s new hat and just buy her that amount of stamps? Easy to carry, easy to mail, easy to ship, and it’s worth something, and it’ll be worth something for a long time.”

Because really, how many times is your Aunt Tilly going to even use that hat?

“Once? Twice?” questions Ratzenberger. “But how many times will she be using those stamps?”

Ratzenberger had been a supporter of the Postal Service long before the video, tweeting a thank you to USPS back in April for service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thank you to the men and women of the @usps for your continued service during these uncertain times. #Postalworld pic.twitter.com/mSHv0P2Ole — John Ratzenberger (@Dratzenberger) April 19, 2020

And if you’re still not convinced to get holiday stamps, it’s worth noting that the USPS online store has dog outfits and magic kits too — just in case Aunt Tilly isn’t as into those Paul Revere Commemoratives as Cliff Clavin.

