9 Things That'll Take Your Love For Cheese To The Next Level

A cheese dome

Crate & Barrel

“When I first entered the cheese lifestyle as a blogger, I bought a cheese dome with a marble base from a tiny cheese shop down the street from my house in Philadelphia. It’s still one of my favorite tools. The marble base keeps cheese cool, and the glass dome holds in humidity. I like to buy a funky washed rind or a bloomy brie style and set it under the dome to ripen on the counter for a day or two in cool weather. Few things are better than a mattress-soft cheese with a little fresh fruit and a cocktail for supper.”