9 Things That'll Take Your Love For Cheese To The Next Level

Some Instagram cheese-fluencers are known for posting their bursting, rainbow-colored charcuterie spreads. But Tenaya Darlington, aka Madame Fromage, lets her minimalist cheese glamour shots and thoughtful, flavor-focused tutorial videos breathe.
A creative writing professor by day, Darlington launched her cheese courtesan alter ego with a blog 12 years ago, tasting her way through all 350 wheels sold by cheese emporium Di Bruno Bros. Since then, she’s published a book on cheese, penned three cocktail-centric volumes with her brother Andre Darlington, helped lead tours around the world with Cheese Journeys, served as cheese director at Tria in Philadelphia, and hosted the Cheese Ball, a biennial blowout featuring an enormous cheese board heaped with wheels and wedges ranging from luscious and floral to punchy and pungent.
These days, Darlington puts most of her cheese content on her Instagram account and IGTV channel @mmefromage. There, she highlights favorite Old World styles and new finds from small-scale American cheesemakers ― and shows off her impressive collection of effortlessly chic gear in the process.
Here are some of Darlington’s product recommendations for living your most delicious cheese life.
