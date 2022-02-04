Cheese Incident Inspires Twitter Pun-Fest: 'Hope No Injuries Were In Curd'

Cheese puns don’t get much feta than this.
Twitter punsters were on the queso Thursday night after a Philadelphia blog alerted users that a local supermarket cheese shelf had collapsed.
Social media onlookers raised concerns about loose “de brie” and hoped that no injuries were “in curd.”
Fortunately, they were optimistic that the store would “build back cheddar” and swissed them the best in that endeavour.
Any way you slice it, jokesters churned out some pretty grate responses, and we’ve put them together below.