Cheese Incident Inspires Twitter Pun-Fest: 'Hope No Injuries Were In Curd'

Cheese puns don’t get much feta than this.

Twitter punsters were on the queso Thursday night after a Philadelphia blog alerted users that a local supermarket cheese shelf had collapsed.

BREAKING: the cheese shelf has collapsed at the Acme on Oregon Ave pic.twitter.com/E7JPEVGleW — Philly Plain Dealer (@PlainPhilly) February 3, 2022

Social media onlookers raised concerns about loose “de brie” and hoped that no injuries were “in curd.”

Fortunately, they were optimistic that the store would “build back cheddar” and swissed them the best in that endeavour.

Any way you slice it, jokesters churned out some pretty grate responses, and we’ve put them together below.

Is there de brie everywhere? — Barry's myth (@BS_POV) February 3, 2022

I camembert to look at such carnage — Darragh Walshe (@B0gsy) February 3, 2022

Build Back Cheddar https://t.co/veCA6qKY2V — Air Frye (@DFryeguy) February 3, 2022

I hope no injuries were in curdhttps://t.co/9JPZ7BSaSg — Chris Walker (@iamchriswalker) February 3, 2022

america's infastructure is crumbling https://t.co/uEWqoIFJtH — booty noodles (@HaritoMorales) February 3, 2022

Must’ve hurt — some of that cheese is sharp 👀 https://t.co/wHhWP82P5h — Anne Sparaco (@AnneSparaco) February 3, 2022