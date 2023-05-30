What's Hot

Woman Wins UK Cheese-Rolling Race In Most Terrifying Way

“She looked like a rag doll,” Delaney Irving's mother said of footage showing her daughter's victory at the annual competition on Cooper's Hill in Brockworth.
A 19-year-old woman from Canada was knocked out while competing in England’s annual Cheese Rolling event on Monday, but won the women’s race anyway.

“I remember hitting my head, I remember it hurting and then I remember waking up in the (medical) tent,” Delaney Irving, from Vancouver Island, recalled of her horrifying-looking fall to Greatest Hits Radio Gloucester.

Irving, who was unconscious as she tumbled over the finishing line, visited a hospital as a precautionary measure.

Delaney Irving tumbled unconscious across the finishing line.
Annabel Lee-Ellis via Getty Images

Irving was one of the hundreds of people from across the world who, across multiple races, threw themselves down the steep Cooper’s Hill in Brockworth, near Gloucester, in pursuit of a 7-pound wheel of Double Gloucester cheese.

The tradition reportedly dates back almost 200 years, although some historians say it’s more than three times older.

This year, recent dry weather made the ground unusually hard, reported Gloucestershire Live.

The women's race champion received medical attention following her victory.
Annabel Lee-Ellis via Getty Images

Irving’s mother, Krista Endrizzi, told Global News from her home in Nanaimo that she hadn’t known her daughter was going to compete.

“She looked like a rag doll,” she said of the “disturbing” footage of the fall. “And when she landed she wasn’t moving. It was not every parent’s dream. But she’s okay, so that’s all that matters.”

After receiving her prize of the wheel of cheese, Delaney Irving visited the hospital as a precaution.
via Associated Press

Irving has suggested she’ll defend her title in 2024. Her mother is less than keen, though. “I don’t want her to do it again. We’ll watch,” Endrizzi told Global News. “I’ll be restraining her.”

See more photos from the 2023 Cheese Rolling event here:

via Associated Press
Participants compete in the downhill race during the Cheese Rolling contest at Cooper's Hill in Brockworth, Gloucestershire, Monday May 29, 2023. The Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake is an annual event where participants race down the 200-yard (180 m) long hill chasing a wheel of double gloucester cheese. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Annabel Lee-Ellis via Getty Images
GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 29: An injured participant is helped down the hill after being injured during the third Cooper's hill men's downhill cheese race on May 29, 2023 in Gloucester, United Kingdom. This year, with no police or paramedics in attendance, players will chase a 9-pound, round Double Gloucester cheese down Cooper's Hill. The first one to make it to the bottom and across the finishing line wins the cheese. (Photo by Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images)
via Associated Press
A participant receives medical treatment after the Cheese Rolling contest at Cooper's Hill in Brockworth, Gloucestershire, Monday May 29, 2023. The Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake is an annual event where participants race down the 200-yard (180 m) long hill chasing a wheel of double gloucester cheese. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
via Associated Press
Cooper Cummings from the United States celebrates after winning a men's downhill during the Cheese Rolling contest at Cooper's Hill in Brockworth, Gloucestershire, Monday May 29, 2023. The Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake is an annual event where participants race down the 200-yard (180 m) long hill chasing a wheel of double gloucester cheese. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Annabel Lee-Ellis via Getty Images
GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Participants take part in the third men's downhill Cooper's hill cheese race on May 29, 2023 in Gloucester, United Kingdom. This year, with no police or paramedics in attendance, players will chase a 9-pound, round Double Gloucester cheese down Cooper's Hill. The first one to make it to the bottom and across the finishing line wins the cheese. (Photo by Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images)
Annabel Lee-Ellis via Getty Images
GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Cooper Cummings, aged 23 from Washington, speaks to Cooper's Hill cheese race record holder Chris Anderson, after beating him in the second men's downhill race on May 29, 2023 in Gloucester, United Kingdom. This year, with no police or paramedics in attendance, players will chase a 9-pound, round Double Gloucester cheese down Cooper's Hill. The first one to make it to the bottom and across the finishing line wins the cheese. (Photo by Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images)
Annabel Lee-Ellis via Getty Images
GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 29: An injured participant is carried away after the first men's downhill Cooper's Hill Cheese race on May 29, 2023 in Gloucester, United Kingdom. This year, with no police or paramedics in attendance, players will chase a 9-pound, round Double Gloucester cheese down Cooper's Hill. The first one to make it to the bottom and across the finishing line wins the cheese. (Photo by Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images)
Annabel Lee-Ellis via Getty Images
GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Participants take part in one of the Cooper's hill downhill cheese rolling races on May 29, 2023 in Gloucester, United Kingdom. This year, with no police or paramedics in attendance, players will chase a 9-pound, round Double Gloucester cheese down Cooper's Hill. The first one to make it to the bottom and across the finishing line wins the cheese. (Photo by Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images)
Annabel Lee-Ellis via Getty Images
GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Matt Crolla (C), aged 28 from Salford, wins the first men's downhill Cooper's Hill Cheese race on May 29, 2023 in Gloucester, United Kingdom. This year, with no police or paramedics in attendance, players will chase a 9-pound, round Double Gloucester cheese down Cooper's Hill. The first one to make it to the bottom and across the finishing line wins the cheese. (Photo by Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images)
Annabel Lee-Ellis via Getty Images
GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Participants take part in the second Cooper's hill men's downhill race on May 29, 2023 in Gloucester, United Kingdom. This year, with no police or paramedics in attendance, players will chase a 9-pound, round Double Gloucester cheese down Cooper's Hill. The first one to make it to the bottom and across the finishing line wins the cheese. (Photo by Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images)

