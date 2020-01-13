Orange you smart, Frito-Lay.

The snack food giant has figured out a new use for the excess cheesy powder that goes on its Cheetos ― and announced a term for the citrus-shaded substance: Cheetle.

Last week, Frito-Lay announced it is releasing a new line of popcorn infused with what the press release called “the orange and red dust symbolic of true Cheetos fandom.”

No hype there.

“We’ve seen the way Cheetos lovers don their red- and orange-dusted fingers like a badge of honor, and we’re always looking for ways to help them step up their snacking game,” Brandi Ray, senior director of marketing for Frito-Lay North America, said in the release.

To be honest, Cheetos Popcorn is a new product, but “Cheetle” is by no means a new term. A Frito-Lay rep told HuffPost the company trademarked the term with that particular spelling 10 years ago.

In addition, brand mascot Chester Cheetah used “Cheetle” as a hashtag in 2015.

However, the term (also spelled “cheedle”) was added to the Urban Dictionary in 2005, and some people, including “Hangover” star Ed Helms, felt that comedian Rich Hall should get credit for coining the term back in the 1980s:

I call bullshit. The brilliant Rich Hall invented the word “cheetle” as a Sniglet on “Not Necessarily the News” back in the 80’s. #CreditWhereCreditisDue https://t.co/kJGuWYL0ef — Ed Helms (@edhelms) January 13, 2020

You guys! Everyone is giving Cheetos the credit for the word “Cheetle”. I believe it was coined by #SNL alum Rich Hall in his book “Sniglets” which I had as a kid. This was in the 80s. #cheetle #cheetos — Jesse Teeters (@Teeters) January 13, 2020

Hall did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But, as you might expect, Twitter tastemakers had a lot to say about Cheetle.

Minutes after #Cheetos announced that the official term for Cheeto Dust is “CHEETLE”, they revealed their new spokesperson.#Cheetle #DonCheadle pic.twitter.com/s1Nyp4XvsA — Danaye Maier (@Danayemaier) January 13, 2020

This name also refers to the metaphorical “residue” that Trump leaves on everything he’s involved with. Is someone at Fox News trying to sneak in a symbolic jab at the “Cheetle in Chief”?! #cheetleinchief https://t.co/CvfQUgnWCL — Jordan Vincenzo (@jordanvincenzo1) January 13, 2020