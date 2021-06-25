26 Chef-Approved Kitchen Gadgets You'll Actually Use

There are thousands of kitchen gadgets out there. It’s really hard to know what’s worth the money and what isn’t. Luckily, there are people out there who use these gadgets like it’s their job (because it actually is).
That’s why we turned to personal and professional chefs to find out what kitchen gadgets they use in their own kitchens. Here are the gadgets they approve of.
Advertisement
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A peeler
Amazon
2
A cast-iron skillet
Amazon
3
And a silicone skillet handle
Amazon
4
Some Maldon sea salt flakes
Amazon
5
A vacuum sealer
Amazon
6
A pair of cut-resistant gloves
Amazon
7
A 5-in-1 countertop cooker
Amazon
8
A kitchen scale
Amazon
9
A citrus zester and cheese grater
Amazon
10
A veggie chopper, slicer, and spiralizer
Amazon
11
An anti-fatigue kitchen mat
Amazon
12
A pair of herb scissors
Amazon
13
A set of stainless-steel mixing bowls
Amazon
14
An AeroGarden
Amazon
15
A set of color-coded mats and bamboo cutting board
Amazon
16
An electric Aroma Housewares 3-in-1 Superpot grill
Amazon
17
A digital meat thermometer
Amazon
18
A fermentation lid set
Amazon
19
An acrylic block and set of black knives
Amazon
20
A burger press
Amazon
21
A Cuisinart stainless-steel cookware set
Amazon
22
Adjustable clip-on stands
Amazon
23
A sushi-making kit
Amazon
24
A hand immersion blender
Amazon
25
An extra-large bamboo cutting board
Amazon
26
A Bluetooth Anova sous vide
Amazon
25 Kitchen Products On Amazon That Reviewers Truly Swear By