Everything You Need For The Perfect Tahdig, According To A Persian Chef

Tahdig is one of those special foods that’s not only outrageously tasty but also evokes warmth and care in every bite. Translating to “bottom of the pot” in Farsi, tahdig is a popular Persian dish of golden crispy rice that requires you to flip your pot over so you can enjoy the browned rice at the bottom of the pan. (Check out an excellent tahdig recipe here.)

We spoke with chef Nasim Alikhani, the James Beard Award nominee behind Brooklyn’s renowned Persian restaurant Sofreh, about her tips and tricks for pulling off the perfect tahdig.

While flipping your tahdig over may feel intimidating, try not to worry: Practicing and failing is part of the process. “I’ve flipped thousands of tahdigs in my life and not all were good,” Alikhani said. “Try to see it as a learning curve and a process, and don’t get discouraged if the outcome is [initially] not what you want. The process is more interesting than the final outcome.”