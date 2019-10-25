The Washington Nationals announced Friday that D.C. chef José Andrés will throw the first pitch in a potential Game 5 of the World Series. And the president, whom Andrés has routinely criticized, is expected to be there to see it.

“I’m humbled,” Andrés tweeted on Friday following the announcement.

It’s possible that the series will end between the Nationals and Houston Astros before a Game 5, but should the game happen, President Donald Trump said he would also attend.

I’m humbled by the invitation, and I realize is a big big big honor but I really hope that by Saturday night all of WASHINGTON will be celebrating that the @Nationals are the 2019 @MLB World Series Champions...🙏😘😘👨‍🍳⚾️🏆 https://t.co/V6EvP9L7Lr — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 25, 2019

Andrés, who was born in Spain, has been vocal about his dislike of Trump and pulled out of a planned deal to open a restaurant in Trump International Hotel after the president called Mexicans crossing the border “rapists” who bring drugs into the U.S.

When asked Thursday if Trump would like to throw the first pitch, Trump said he’d look too “heavy” in a bulletproof vest.

“They’ve got to dress me up in a lot of heavy armor — I’ll look too heavy,” he told reporters.

The real reason is more obvious: Trump tried his hand at throwing a first pitch in 2006. It wasn’t a great look for him.

AP Photo/Charles Krupa Donald Trump throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees in the second game of a day/night doubleheader on Aug. 18, 2006, at Fenway Park in Boston.