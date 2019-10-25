The Washington Nationals announced Friday that D.C. chef José Andrés will throw the first pitch in a potential Game 5 of the World Series. And the president, whom Andrés has routinely criticized, is expected to be there to see it.
“I’m humbled,” Andrés tweeted on Friday following the announcement.
It’s possible that the series will end between the Nationals and Houston Astros before a Game 5, but should the game happen, President Donald Trump said he would also attend.
Andrés, who was born in Spain, has been vocal about his dislike of Trump and pulled out of a planned deal to open a restaurant in Trump International Hotel after the president called Mexicans crossing the border “rapists” who bring drugs into the U.S.
When asked Thursday if Trump would like to throw the first pitch, Trump said he’d look too “heavy” in a bulletproof vest.
“They’ve got to dress me up in a lot of heavy armor — I’ll look too heavy,” he told reporters.
The real reason is more obvious: Trump tried his hand at throwing a first pitch in 2006. It wasn’t a great look for him.