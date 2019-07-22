“It’s just been such a joy for me to watch them sort of rediscover that part of their lives and to watch them as grandparents,” Clinton told Jimmy Kimmel in 2015.

Hillary Clinton once admitted that seeing her grandkids more was the one good thing about losing the 2016 election.

“My grandchildren. I get to see them all the time. I get to spend a lot of time with them,” the former New York senator told The Hill. “They’re the loves of my life.”