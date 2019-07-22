Chelsea Clinton has become a mother for the third time, giving birth on Monday.
The daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton announced the arrival of baby Jasper via Twitter. The boy is Chelsea Clinton’s third child with husband Marc Mezvinsky.
Clinton’s other kids are Charlotte, 4, and Aidan, 3.
As you might expect, Hillary Clinton was very happy about the news.
Chelsea Clinton has previously said that watching her parents interact with her children brings her happiness.
“It’s just been such a joy for me to watch them sort of rediscover that part of their lives and to watch them as grandparents,” Clinton told Jimmy Kimmel in 2015.
Hillary Clinton once admitted that seeing her grandkids more was the one good thing about losing the 2016 election.
“My grandchildren. I get to see them all the time. I get to spend a lot of time with them,” the former New York senator told The Hill. “They’re the loves of my life.”