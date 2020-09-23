Chelsea Clinton Fiercely Sums Up Consequences Of The Election

Children’s book author Chelsea Clinton was asked to sum up the importance of the 2020 election on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday ― and did she deliver. (Watch above.)

Clinton, vice chair of the Clinton Foundation and daughter of former President Bill Clinton and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, laid out a concise, powerful argument for what’s at stake.

“We’re speaking today on such an ignominious day where we crossed 200,000 Americans who have died of COVID and I fundamentally believe that most of the people who died would not have died had we a more competent and compassionate, empathetic leader at this moment vs. President Trump, who is none of those things,” she told Jimmy Fallon.

She said her mission in the weeks before the election was to “ensure that people understand that it is the most important election of our lifetime, that everything is on the line, whether it’s basic fundamental human rights, voting rights, civil rights, the environment, gun violence prevention.”

Clinton, whose mother lost to Trump in 2016, said she hoped that Americans would seize the imperative to vote:

“I know we often say every issue you care about is on the ballot, and maybe that hasn’t always ben persuasive to people. But I would hope today, with so many thousands of Americans who have lost their lives and many millions more whose lives have been disrupted, who are grieving lost loved ones, that people realize elections have consequences. ... This election is going to have consequences for anything you care about.”