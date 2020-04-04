Chelsea Clinton Takes A Not-So-Subtle Swipe At Jared Kushner's Pandemic Role

Chelsea Clinton on Friday appeared to mock White House senior adviser Jared Kushner for not having the sufficient medical expertise needed for a role in President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force.
In a tweet, the former first daughter said she kept thinking how even she ― with her academic experience in public health and health systems ― was not qualified to lead a national effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Kushner, however, has reportedly taken on a significant role in the federal response to the pandemic that has sickened more than 277,000 people nationwide and killed upwards of 7,400. He has no medical experience but is married to the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump.
Clinton did not mention Kushner by name in the post, here:
But it was pretty clear to many of Clinton’s followers whom she was writing about. It became even more apparent when she replied to someone who suggested Republicans “would go insane” if Hillary Clinton were president and did the equivalent ― i.e., put Chelsea’s husband in charge of the response.
“My imagination doesn’t stretch that far,” Clinton wrote.
Clinton has repeatedly criticized the Trump White House’s delayed and haphazard handling of the public health crisis. On Friday night, she retweeted Sen. Brian Schatz’s (D-Hawaii) claim that “we are seeing preventable mass deaths” in the U.S.
On Tuesday, she said people are dying because of Trump’s “failure in public health, leadership & humanity.”
And earlier in March, Clinton said it was “never too late” for Trump to start acting like the president of the entire U.S. and not just for “the people who voted for” him after he suggested governors “have to treat us well” if they wanted federal assistance.
