Chelsea Clinton Isn't Impressed With Jay-Z's Reaction To Beyoncé's Weight Loss

Chelsea Clinton thinks Jay-Z probably could have “bowed down” a little more to Beyoncé’s post-pregnancy weight loss journey.

In a new interview with The Cut, the former first daughter shares her thoughts on “Homecoming,” the Netflix film documenting the singer’s celebrated 2018 Coachella performance. Like many women, Clinton was a little taken aback at how blasé Jay-Z seemed when his wife proudly showed off her weight loss after giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir. (If you’ve seen the doc, you know that Beyoncé subjected herself to a grueling workout routine and a restrictive, plant-based diet prior to Coachella. Of course, not every woman is super eager to lose weight after pregnancy, but with her performance fast approaching, the “Run The World” singer was.)

When Bey FaceTimes Jay-Z to show off her progress ― she’s thrilled that an old bodysuit not only fits, but zips up! ― the hip-hop mogul’s response is pretty lackluster: Jay offers his wife a smile and a casual “all rightttt.”

Beyoncé, clearly disappointed, replies, “All right, just had to share.”

Watching that scene, Clinton, who’s given birth to three kids of her own, was not having it.

“I said [to my husband], ‘Marc, if that’s ever me, you better have more enthusiasm,’” Clinton told The Cut. “It wasn’t the ‘I’m so proud of you. That’s amazing’ that I arguably think any woman deserves, particularly someone who has clearly worked herself body, mind, heart, soul and spirit to get to that place.”

Clinton’s husband, Marc Mezvinsky, replied, “Duly noted.”

“I was like, ‘I bet every woman watching this has this sense of, she deserves more enthusiasm,’” she continued. “Marc was like, ‘I got it. Can we go back to watching it, please? We’ve talked about it three times in the last 90 seconds.’”

In the doc, the 38-year-old singer talks openly about the sacrifices that went into preparing for such an elaborate, high-stakes show just six months after giving birth.

Reconnecting with her body and mind postpartum wasn’t easy, she tells the cameras.

“It’s my first time back home on the stage after giving birth. I’m creating my own homecoming and it’s hard,” she said. “There were days that I thought I’d never be the same. I’d never be the same physically. My strength and endurance would never be the same.”

Something tells us Beyoncé will appreciate Clinton’s support, given her history with the family. Both she and Jay-Z endorsed Hillary Clinton during her 2016 bid for the presidency, even bringing Clinton onstage at a Cleveland concert just four days before the election.