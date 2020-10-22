Chelsea Handler is willing to go to drastic measures to help elect Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden ― she’ll even pay the taxes for her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent.

Earlier this week, the rapper-turned-entertainment mogul announced he was voting for Donald Trump — even though the president “doesn’t like black people” — due to Biden’s tax plan.

Handler and 50 Cent (whose real name is Curtis Jackson) dated for a few months back in 2010 and have remained friendly ever since, according to Yahoo.

But things seem to have cooled, based on a tweet the comedian sent to her ex on Wednesday, telling him, “You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend.”

She deleted the tweet, but 50 Cent got the message.

🤦‍♂️oh my God this is effecting my love life now. @chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl. #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/PctWkzrqCP — 50cent (@50cent) October 21, 2020

Handler later tweeted an offer to her ex: She will pay 50 Cent’s additional taxes if he comes to his senses, which presumedly means if he votes for Biden.

Hey fucker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, fucker! Remember? https://t.co/uQsu7DHrRQ — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 21, 2020

So far, 50 Cent hasn’t said whether he will take up Handler on her generous offer.