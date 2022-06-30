Chelsea Handler Says Alma Mater Rejected Honoring Her Over Her 3 Abortions

Chelsea Handler doesn’t plan to filter herself anytime soon.

While guest-hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday, the comedian opened up about her history with abortions nearly a week after the Supreme Court’s ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Handler — who is filling in for Kimmel through the week — revealed details about the three abortions she underwent while in high school.

The following day, the entertainer claimed that her New Jersey alma mater didn’t appreciate her candor.

“I recently found out that my high school in New Jersey, Livingston High School, is refusing to induct me into their alumni hall of fame,” she said in Tuesday’s monologue, going on to take a dig at fellow alums Jason Alexander and Chris Christie, who have both been inducted. “Apparently, the school is upset about how much I talk about my abortions.”

The former “Chelsea Lately” talk show host then encouraged her fans to serve up their cleverest comments in support of the comedian on the school’s Twitter account.

The school district, however, denied that it did any such thing, according to the New York Post.

“On behalf of the current Livingston Public Schools administrative team, Ms. Handler was not refused for the LEF Hall of Fame,” spokesperson Michelle Bent said in a statement.

“Following an email exchange with her representatives in February/March 2022 about how the district could honor Ms. Handler and extended conversations with the Livingston Education Foundation (LEF), the district told her representatives that she would be considered by the LEF the next time candidates are considered,” she continued.

“It has been several years since the LEF has nominated and inducted new individuals into the Livingston High School Hall of Fame.The LEF has expressed that it is looking forward to bringing the Hall of Fame event back soon,” Bent said. “At that time, it can formally nominate and induct new LHS alumni.”

Livingston Public Schools did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further comment.

