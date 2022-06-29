‘Kimmel’ Guest Chelsea Handler Has Perfect Response To Men About Her 3 Abortions

Chelsea Handler doesn’t want to hear it from men when it comes to the three abortions she had in high school.

Filling in this week as host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the comic/actor on Monday spoke out about her personal history as she slammed the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to restrict and ban abortion.

Advertisement

“Do you know what men on the internet had to say about that?” she said on Tuesday’s show. “I don’t ― because I don’t give a fuck.”