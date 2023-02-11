'Daily Show' Guest Host Chelsea Handler Shreds 'Disgusting' Airplane Habits

Chelsea Handler is done with the “disgusting” habits of airplane passengers.
In behind-the-scenes footage from her week guest-hosting “The Daily Show,” the comedian recalled one flight attendant’s tale about a traveler eating oysters and storing the shells under a seat.
It caused Handler to reminisce about the golden age of air travel.
“Remember when people used to dress up?” she asked. “I mean, I wasn’t alive then but I heard about it. Like TWA or something, like people would go to the airport, it was an event and they would put on their jewelry.”
Advertisement
“Now it’s just like camel toe, feet, disgusting,” she added.
Watch the video here: