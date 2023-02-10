What's Hot

EntertainmentGeorge SantosChelsea Handler Daily Show

‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Chelsea Handler Has News For ‘Absolute B***h’ George Santos

The comedian offers a scathing prediction for the lying Republican lawmaker.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Daily Show” guest host Chelsea Handler on Thursday night returned to one of her favorite topics this week: Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.).

Santos is facing multiple investigations and growing calls to resign after being busted in dozens of lies. On Tuesday night, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) called Santos out to his face just before the State of the Union address, calling him an “ass” and saying he should be embarrassed to be there.

“It wasn’t very Mormon of him, that’s what I can tell you,” Santos griped later.

Handler, who on Wednesday admitted she had the hots for Romney, took exception to that.

“Mitt Romney is so Mormon that whatever he does is the Mormon thing to do,” Handler fired back. “All Mormons are mad at you right now, and as a Jewish person, I’m going to take a leap of faith and speak on behalf of all Jews and say we’re mad at you, too. Even the Dalai Lama is like, ‘Oh, this motherfucker?’”

Then she offered up a prediction for Santos.

“George Santos is an absolute bitch ― and I love it,” she declared. “I’m gonna miss him when he’s in prison in two months.”

See her full takedown from the Thursday night monologue:

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

