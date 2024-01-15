Chelsea Handler Seems To Roast Jo Koy, Her Ex, While Hosting Critics Choice Awards

While hosting the Critics Choice Awards, Chelsea Handler appeared to take a cheeky dig at one of her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy’s poorly-received remarks at the Golden Globes.
On Sunday, while leading the awards show for a second consecutive year, Handler joked that Harrison Ford and Robert De Niro are “total smoke shows.”
She added, “Martin Scorsese isn’t here tonight, but that’s not going to stop me from letting everyone in this room know that I would toss him around like a little Italian meatball.”
Then, following laughter and cheers, she quipped: “Thank you for laughing at that. My writers wrote it.”
The line was met with lengthy applause from attendees, many of whom were present at last week’s Golden Globes.
Koy delivered the monologue at that event and many of his jokes fell flat.
“Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago,” Koy said in his defense during the Globes ceremony. “You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. Slow down. I wrote some of these and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”
Koy faced backlash for several of his cracks, including that one, which was criticized as disrespectful to his writers.
“That was a rookie move,” he told the Los Angeles Times several days later. “Those writers are dope and that was not my intention at all. They were amazing, they had my back and I need to make sure I fix that and I will, I always will.”
Koy and Handler dated for just under a year from 2021 to 2022. They were friends for more than two decades beforehand.
In a post announcing their breakup in July 2022, Handler wrote, “we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now.” Koy told TMZ at the time he and Handler remained good friends.