“Daily Show” guest host and comedian Chelsea Handler tore into Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after the conspiracy theorist complained that her job is “practically year-round” and doesn’t allow lawmakers to be “regular people.”

Handler was left in disbelief.

“First of all, you’re not a ‘regular person,’ you moron. You’re a congressperson because you campaigned and somehow won, which requires you to work year-round,” she fired back. “I also don’t want to work year-round, and that’s why I don’t.”

Advertisement

Greene, who last year spoke at a white nationalist event, also griped that she meets people who tell her “crazy things... that they believe because they read it on the internet.”

See her full takedown in the Monday night monologue: