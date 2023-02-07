What's Hot

Pedro Pascal Delightfully Derails ‘SNL’ Sketch When He Loses It Laughing

Kevin McCarthy Says U.S. Will Not Default In Debt Ceiling Fight

Kate Middleton Shared A Previously Unseen Photo To Highlight An Important Cause

Stephen A. Smith And Jay Williams Get Snippy In Epic Fight Over Kyrie Irving

People Are Dying Over Reese Witherspoon And Ashton Kutcher’s Stiff Red Carpet Photos

Bad Bunny Performance Has Fans Calling Grammy Awards 'Racist' And 'Ignorant'

Another Funeral Home Discovers Woman Presumed Dead Is Still Alive

Michael Jackson Documentary Director: Biopic 'Will Glorify A Man Who Raped Children'

Taylor Swift Showed Surprising Support For Harry Styles During Grammys Win

The First Pro Bowl Flag Football Game Will Be Remembered For A Hard Hit

This Hit Children's Book Adaptation Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Salman Rushdie Says He’s Grateful, ‘Can’t Regret’ His Life After Stabbing

EntertainmentMarjorie Taylor GreeneChelsea Handler Daily Show

‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Chelsea Handler Fact-Checks ‘Moron’ Marjorie Taylor Greene

Handler fires back at the conspiracy theorist lawmaker's odd new complaint.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

“Daily Show” guest host and comedian Chelsea Handler tore into Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after the conspiracy theorist complained that her job is “practically year-round” and doesn’t allow lawmakers to be “regular people.”

Handler was left in disbelief.

“First of all, you’re not a ‘regular person,’ you moron. You’re a congressperson because you campaigned and somehow won, which requires you to work year-round,” she fired back. “I also don’t want to work year-round, and that’s why I don’t.”

Greene, who last year spoke at a white nationalist event, also griped that she meets people who tell her “crazy things... that they believe because they read it on the internet.”

“Well, if that’s not the pot calling the kettle QAnon,” Handler replied. “This woman thought 9/11 was a hoax, that the Clintons killed JFK Jr. and that Jews are in charge of space lasers. Please, don’t come at her with some crazy ideas ― she might believe them.”

See her full takedown in the Monday night monologue:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community