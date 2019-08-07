Comedian Chelsea Handler has become much more upright since her “Horizontal Life” days — but she clearly has not lost her biting sense of humor.

Case in point: The former “Chelsea” host and best-selling author proposed a way to get Republicans to pass stricter gun regulations while calling out their ongoing desire to control women’s bodies.

“We need to start naming guns after women, that way Republicans will try and regulate them,” Handler posted to her social media accounts.

Handler’s cutting joke comes in the wake of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend in which more than 30 people were shot dead in less than 14 hours. It also touches on a wave of aggressive anti-abortion laws passed in red states such as Georgia, Alabama, Missouri and Utah.