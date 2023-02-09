What's Hot

He Paid $1 Million For Destroying Wetlands. Now He’s Fighting Clean Water Rules In Congress.

Christina Applegate Says This Will Likely Be Her 'Last Awards Show As An Actor'

The Best Part Of Joe Biden's SOTU Address Happened After It Was Over

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Lays Out How Twitter Changed Its Own Rule To Accommodate Trump

People Are Loving 1 Man In The Crowd During LeBron James' History-Making Shot

LeBron James' Sons Have The Best Reaction To Their Dad Making NBA History

It's Time To Stop Using Dryer Sheets In Your Laundry. Here's Why.

Joe Rogan's Comment About Jews And Money Draws Sharp Rebuke

Chinese Spy Balloon Was Element Of Vast Surveillance Program: Reports

'Maverick' Costar Says Tom Cruise Made Coolest Entrance Ever When They Met

Trump Gives 'Real State Of The Union' And Declares He's 'A Victim'

If You're Thinking COVID Is Over... Here's What I Wish You Knew

Entertainment the daily showMitt RomneyGeorge Santos

‘Daily Show’ Guest Chelsea Handler Is ‘Sexually Attracted’ To This GOP Lawmaker

“It’s not the first time, and it won’t be the last time," she admitted.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Comic Chelsea Handler made a surprising confession on “The Daily Show” on Wednesday night: She’s got the hots for Republican Sen. Mitt Romney.

Romney got into a spat with Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), the lawmaker busted in a plethora of lies and now facing investigations and calls to resign, on Tuesday night just before the State of the Union address.

Those standing nearby reported that the Utah senator told Santos he ought to be embarrassed showing up and called him an “ass” to his face.

Handler rolled the footage, then made her confession.

“I would like to go on the record tonight and say that I am sexually attracted to Mitt Romney,” she declared. “It’s not the first time, and it won’t be the last time. I don’t even care that he’s a Republican or a Mormon. In fact, since he’s a Mormon, he’ll be open to another wife, and if not he’s a Republican, so he’ll be open to having an affair. Problem solved.”

See more in her Wednesday night monologue:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community