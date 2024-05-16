Entertainmentrobert de niro Chelsea Handler the tonight show starring jimmy fallon

Chelsea Handler's Attraction To Robert De Niro Leaves Jimmy Fallon Very Uncomfortable

The comedian revealed she's "sexually attracted" to the iconic actor in an X-rated confession on the "Tonight Show."
Chelsea Handler has confessed that she has a massive crush on movie star Robert De Niro.

The comedian, 49, and De Niro, 80, both appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where Handler opened up about her feelings for the “Goodfellas” actor.

“I’m very sexually attracted to Robert De Niro. I’m not going to pretend that I’m not,” she told Fallon.

Before explaining her allure to De Niro, Handler joked to Fallon, “I couldn’t even go near him backstage because his girlfriend is back there, and I don’t want her to think that I’m making a move. But I want to make a move.”

She also shared that her lust for De Niro is based on having a “penchant for elderly men.”

“I always date older,” she said. “I mean, at some point, I’ll have to stop because it’s going to get too old.”

Handler then told a visibly flustered Fallon that she would “like to be penetrated by [De Niro],” leading the host to quickly change the topic to something else.

De Niro has not publicly addressed Handler’s comments. HuffPost has reached out to his reps for comment.

In a video posted to X, formerly called Twitter, last June, Handler called out De Niro in a cheeky public service announcement about an “epidemic of horny old men who won’t stop spreading their seed.”

In the video, she also poked fun at Elon Musk, 54, Alec Baldwin, 66, and Al Pacino, 84, who, like De Niro, welcomed a child in 2023.

“Don’t even get me started on these four horny old men, who have never met a broken condom they didn’t like,” she said.

Watch Handler’s interview on the “Tonight Show” below.

