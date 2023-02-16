What's Hot

EntertainmentFox Newstucker carlsonChelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler Taunts ‘Hate-Masturbating’ Tucker Carlson Over Latest Meltdown

The comic promises to keep triggering the Fox News host.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Chelsea Handler fired back at Fox News host Tucker Carlson and other right-wingers who freaked out over her “Daily Show” video celebrating being single and childless.

Handler’s skit showed how she has practically superhuman powers because she doesn’t have children ― or at the very least can spend the day doing “whatever the fuck I feel like.”

That triggered both Carlson and a guest on his show as well as others in right-wing media, and Handler said that proves her point.

“Why would I even need my own children when I get to hear these crybabies all the time?” she asked.

Then, she had a question just for Carlson.

“Are you really upset about how much freedom I have ― or are you upset that you haven’t been able to take it away from me yet?” she asked, then promised to keep “triggering” him with more videos.

“I think we both know that you are hate-masturbating to me, and I’m down with that,” she said:

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

