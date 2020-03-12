Chelsea Manning Released From Jail

ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images Former military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning speaks to the press in Alexandria, Virginia, on May 16, 2019.

Former military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning was released from jail Thursday in Alexandria, Virginia, according to court documents.

Manning had been in custody since May, except for one brief release, after refusing to testify before a grand jury about her connections to WikiLeaks.

On Thursday, Judge Anthony J. Trega ordered Manning’s release, saying her testimony was no longer needed.

“The Court finds that Ms. Manning’s appearance before the Grand Jury is no longer needed, in light of which her detention no longer serves any coercive purpose,” Trega wrote.

Manning’s legal team had previously announced that Manning had attempted to take her own life the day before her release.

Before former President Barack Obama commuted her sentence, Manning served seven years of a 35-year sentence after being convicted of leaking thousands of diplomatic cables and confidential military files to WikiLeaks.

Manning was first released in 2017.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article said Manning had been in custody for two months. She had been jailed since last May but had been released once for a brief time.