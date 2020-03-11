Chelsea Manning Attempted Suicide In Jail Ahead Of Court Appearance

Imprisoned Army whistleblower Chelsea Manning is recovering in a hospital after attempting to kill herself Wednesday, her legal team said.

“On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Chelsea Manning attempted to take her own life,” a statement said. “She was taken to a hospital and is currently recovering.”

The revelation comes two days before Manning, a former Army intelligence analyst, is scheduled to appear before a judge ruling on a motion to terminate the sanctions she’s facing for refusing to testify in an investigation into WIkiLeaks.

“Ms. Manning has previously indicated that she will not betray her principles, even at risk of grave harm to herself,” her legal team said.

ERIC BARADAT via Getty Images Former military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.

Manning, who was held in a military prison from 2010 to 2017 for leaking classified information about the Iraq and Afghan wars to WikiLeaks, has been held in custody for the past year for refusing to testify before a grand jury about the WikiLeaks site, saying she thought the judicial process did not have enough transparency.

“Her actions today evidence the strength of her convictions, as well as the profound harm she continues to suffer as a result of her ‘civil’ confinement,” her legal team said of the attempted suicide.

Manning, who is in custody at a federal detention center in Alexandria, Virginia, is still scheduled to appear before the judge Friday.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.