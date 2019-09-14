CULTURE & ARTS

J.K. Rowling Honored With Mesmerizing Mural At Cheltenham Paint Festival

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also got a very tongue-in-cheek tribute at the annual street art event in southwest England.

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling was among the literary figures immortalized in street art at this year’s Cheltenham Paint Festival, with this piece by Sam Art:

The late British physicist Stephen Hawking also was remembered with this painting by RTC:

Some 130 street artists descended on the town in southwest England — which is famed for its celebration of literature ― for the third annual event.

There was even a mocking tribute to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Check out more photos from the festival below:

  • Stephen Quick
  • Karl Read
    Cheltenham Paint Festival
  • Kimberley Thomas
    Cheltenham Paint Festival
  • Angus & Decay
    Cheltenham Paint Festival
  • John D'oh
    Cheltenham Paint Festival
  • Rocket01 & Faunagraphic
    Cheltenham Paint Festival
  • I_BEE_W
    Cheltenham Paint Festival
  • Irony
    Cheltenham Paint Festival
  • Flava
    Cheltenham Paint Festival
  • Inkie
    Cheltenham Paint Festival
  • Johnman
    Cheltenham Paint Festival
  • Heatone
    Cheltenham Paint Festival
  • Emily Holmes
    Cheltenham Paint Festival
  • Fabio Petani
  • Dank
    Cheltenham Paint Festival
  • ANDATWHATCOST
    Cheltenham Paint Festival
  • Dice 67
  • Acidtate Art
    Cheltenham Paint Festival
  • Korp
    Cheltenham Paint Festival
  • Koeone
    Koeone
    Huffington Post
    Koeone
  • Zabou
    Cheltenham Paint Festival
  • Lokey
    Cheltenham Paint Festival
  • M-One
    Cheltenham Paint Festival
  • Mr Wigz
    Cheltenham Paint Festival
  • Ninapaintina
    Cheltenham Paint Festival
  • Roo Albrook
    Cheltenham Paint Festival
  • Samo
    Cheltenham Paint Festival
  • Sophie Long
    Cheltenham Paint Festival
  • Sophie Mills Thomas
    Cheltenham Paint Festival
  • Turroe & Rusk
    Cheltenham Paint Festival

