“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling was among the literary figures immortalized in street art at this year’s Cheltenham Paint Festival, with this piece by Sam Art:

The late British physicist Stephen Hawking also was remembered with this painting by RTC:

Cheltenham Paint Festival

Some 130 street artists descended on the town in southwest England — which is famed for its celebration of literature ― for the third annual event.

There was even a mocking tribute to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Check out more photos from the festival below: