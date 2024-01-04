“We use our Chemex pour over pitcher every single day. While there are many pour over options available out there, this one suits our needs perfectly. The glass is well-tempered and can withstand some accidental bumps and clinks without chipping. The wood wrap is also essential to not burn your hands when holding and pouring. Cleaning is fairly simple. We use a gentle sponge to scrub inside the base and swirl some warm water and dish soap in the rinse. There’s been no issues with residue or staining. We use the Chemex filters with this and we always get a perfect tasting cup of coffee. Granted, this does take a little longer than a traditional coffee or automatic maker, but it’s worth the taste difference. We grind our own beans and use fresh water from our home filtration system. The result is smooth, high quality, delicious coffee. If there’s some leftover, I will place a tea towel over the top to keep it warm. My partner was never a big coffee drinker, but he has now become a pro at making this too and enjoys it just as much as I do. This pitcher will pay you back over and over for the initial cost and is worth every cent for the investment.” — A Singing Wolf

″Although it was designed in 1941, Chemex coffee pots remain the simplest, most easy to use coffee maker on the market. And the high-quality Chemex filters allow you to ‘espresso’ grind without tears or grounds in the pot... I like my coffee strong and I like the fine grind that creates all the flavor I’m looking for as the water quickly passes through the grounds. The improvement in coffee flavor is incredible. Strong, smooth and no bitterness. It’s easy to clean, once a week I put a couple tablespoons of vinegar in and fill it with hot water to let it soak. That helps remove any kind of coffee residue. About once a month I shake a little bit of Bon Ami into the bottom of the pot, add water, add a paper towel and use a wooden spoon to swirl off any build up. It’s an easy, two-minute operation and the results are like new, and sparkling! Easy to wipe the exterior to a sparkle too!” — Catherine Metzger, Founder, Food for the Ages (This review was edited for length. Read the full review.)

“I am a huge coffee snob. I am a self professed coffee lover and I drink my coffee black, so I know good coffee. This is the best way I have found yet to make a cup of coffee. I have tried the Nespresso, the automated pour over system, and drip coffee, but this Chemex reduces the bitterness and leaves you with smooth coffee. I love it! I also love that there is never any build up. You never have to descale it. You can just hand wash it. I put mine in the dishwasher after removing the wooden neck piece and it did just fine! I love love love it! would order again 10/10.” — Alyssa