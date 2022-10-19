Wellness
cancer Hair DyeHair Productshair straightenersNational Institute of Environmental Health Sciences

Hair-Straightening Chemicals Linked With Higher Risk For Uterine Cancer

A new study adds more alarm to how straighteners, relaxers and dyes may affect your health — particularly for Black women.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Willie B. Thomas via Getty Images

Over the past decade, evidence has been building that chemical hair straighteners, relaxers and dyes potentially contribute to our risk of developing certain cancers.

Past research has found that hair dyes and straighteners are associated with higher rates of ovarian and breast cancer. Though it’s unclear how these products may contribute to cancer, scientists suspect some chemical ingredients may impair the endocrine system and lead to the formation of cancer cells.

Now, a large study by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences is the first to show that these products may increase people’s risk of uterine cancer, too. The research, published Monday in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, found that the risk of uterine cancer doubled among people who frequently used chemical hair straighteners.

“These findings suggest that [people] should consider their use of hair products in light of the fact that the chemicals in straightening products may influence their risk of developing uterine cancer,” Alexandra White, head of the NEISH environment and cancer epidemiology group, told HuffPost. “However, the overall risk is not large and chemical hair products are just one of many factors that may influence a woman’s chances of getting uterine cancer.”

What we know about chemical hair products and cancer

For the study, the researchers tracked the health of more than 33,000 women over 11 years. The research team logged how frequently the participants used chemical-based hair products and any health conditions they developed.

Of those who didn’t use chemical hair straighteners in the previous year, 1.6% developed uterine cancer by age 70. About 4% of the women who frequently used chemical hair straighteners (meaning over four times in the previous year) developed uterine cancer — that’s a twofold greater risk. The heightened risk was most pronounced among Black women, already disproportionally impacted by uterine cancer.

This isn’t the first study to link chemical hair products to a higher risk of cancer. A National Institutes of Health study published in 2020 found that people who regularly use chemical hair dyes and straighteners had a greater risk of breast cancer. That study also found that Black women, who tend to use these types of hair products more frequently, were linked to a 45% higher rate of breast cancer, compared with white women who were associated with a 7% higher rate.

In recent years, study after study has similarly associated frequent use of chemical-based hair products with a higher risk of breast cancer, particularly among women of color.

Nicole Deziel, an associate professor of epidemiology and Yale Cancer Center cancer prevention and control member, said the new NIEHS study adds to the growing body of research showing that popular beauty products contain harmful ingredients that may be contributing to increased cancer and other health outcomes.

“Hair-straightening products contain many harsh, toxic and hormone-disrupting chemicals, and because they are left on the scalp for extended periods of time and women may use them repeatedly starting at young ages, this increases the potential for exposure,” Deziel said.

Here’s why these products may lead to cancer

It’s not yet clear how chemical-based hair straighteners contribute to cancer, since the research is still in the early stages, according to Dr. Oliver Dorigo, the director and associate professor of gynecologic oncology at Stanford University.

Many chemical-based straighteners include formaldehyde and formaldehyde-releasing chemicals, which are known carcinogens. But the leading theory is that some of the chemicals, like metals, phthalates and parabens, can disrupt estrogen levels in the body and create hormonal imbalances. We know that excess estrogen is a risk factor for various hormone-influenced cancers, like breast, ovarian and uterine cancer. We also know that the uterus is extremely sensitive to hormonal changes.

“At this point, we may hypothesize that some of the ingredients may have a stimulating effect on the lining of the uterus, called the endometrium, and the endometrium is very responsive to changes in hormone cycles and is particularly responsive to estrogen,” Dorigo said. This may cause the uterine lining to thicken over time, and in certain cases turn into cancer.

Can you tell which products are safest?

Because there’s so little research on the ingredients, it’s too soon to make any firm recommendations. That said, it may be worth scaling back how frequently you use chemical straighteners and relaxers, White said, regardless of whether you use them at home or in the salon. She also encouraged physicians to share these findings with their patients so they can make informed decisions about using chemical hair straighteners.

Most product labels don’t accurately list all of the chemicals included in hair straighteners, so it’s tough to know what’s actually in the products. Deziel said the new study highlights the need for stricter regulatory oversight of these types of products and for safer and affordable alternatives.

In the meantime, the best thing to do is proceed with caution.

“At this point, I think it’s fair to say that this is an association which we have to be aware of — but I wouldn’t draw any other conclusions until further studies show more data, specifically in terms of explaining the causality of the hair straighteners on uterine cancer development,” Dorigo said.

Go To Homepage

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

This Stylist Gets Paid To Make Food Look Good. Here’s How She Does It.

Parenting

21 Couple And Baby Halloween Costumes That Are So Stinkin’ Cute

Parenting

I Lied About Where My Baby Slept At Night — And I’m Not The Only One

Style & Beauty

Skin Care’s New ‘It’ Ingredient Can Stop The Formation Of Wrinkles, According To Dermatologists

Parenting

Can My Kid Get A Sugar High From Too Much Candy?

Shopping

If You Experience Back Pain, These Heated Chairs And Cushions Might Be Able To Help

Shopping

Keep Your Knee High Boots From Slouching With These Must-Have Items

Shopping

11 Not Hideous, Actually Pretty Chic Dog Leashes And Harnesses

Shopping

37 Pieces To Buy If You Love Being Showered In Compliments

Money

‘Bad Situation’: Soaring U.S. Dollar Spreads Pain Worldwide

Shopping

Hearing Aids Are Now Available Over The Counter At Walmart. Here's How To Buy Them Online.

Shopping

Portable Laptop Chargers For When You Can't Find An Outlet

Parenting

Do You Have 'Elastic Nipples'? Here’s What They Are — And What To Know

Shopping

These Outdoor Heaters Will Keep Your Backyard Toasty In Cold Weather

Food & Drink

40 Funny Tweets About America's Love/Hate Relationship With Candy Corn

Shopping

This Is The One Piece Of Home Decor You Should Splurge On, According To An Interior Designer

Shopping

I Swear By These $10 Slipper Socks To Keep My Feet Warm

Relationships

Just 36 Funny Tweets For Anyone Who's Sick Of Dating

Home & Living

This True Crime Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

The Best Pre-Made Pie Crust You Can Buy, According To Chefs And Food Scientists

Food & Drink

Mouthwatering Photos From Delaware's Fall Apple Scrapple Festival

Home & Living

A New Halloween Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Where To Get The TikTok-Trending Birkenstock Boston Clogs

Shopping

These Are The Best Lap Desks For Working In Bed

Shopping

Where To Find Bras When You Have Different-Sized Boobs

Shopping

34 Products To Help You Care For Yourself, Your Pets, Home Your Kids And Your Life

Shopping

Shaker-Style Furniture Is Everywhere Right Now (Including At Target)

Shopping

25 Stylish Fall Things From Amazon Your Wallet Just Might Love As Much As You Do

Shopping

19 Things From Amazon That Make Perfect Gifts

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

The Best Fall Fragrances, According To PerfumeTok

Shopping

The Best Affordable Cashmere Sweaters That Won't Kill Your Budget

Food & Drink

Chili Cook-Off Winners Share Their Secrets To The Best Chili

Wellness

Too Cold Or Dark Outside To Walk? Try This Instead.

Style & Beauty

More And More Women Are Shaving Their Faces. Here's Why.

Shopping

38 Fall Dresses Reviewers Swore Got Them Loads Of Compliments

Wellness

People With Bipolar Disorder Are Sick Of Fans Making Excuses For Kanye West

Parenting

The Way Parents Talk About Halloween Candy Is A Harmful, Toxic Mess

Shopping

Pet Owners: All Of Your Cleaning Must-Haves Are At Walmart

Shopping

22 Boots That Reviewers Actually Swear By