Sun protection is one of the most important components of skin care, and our number one defense when it comes to premature aging. But sunscreen isn’t always the most pleasant product to work with. Some types can look chalky and clumpy on the skin, others cause irritation and eye burning and some just never seem to sit well under makeup.

If you’re like me and have sampled the cosmetic racks 10 times over trying to find your holy grail sunscreen, it might come in the form of a hybrid or combination sunscreen.

“Hybrid sunscreen is a term to describe an SPF that contains both mineral and chemical sunscreen actives,” said Dr. Loretta Ciraldo, a board-certified dermatologist and clinical researcher.

She explained that hybrids combine the UV-reflective properties of mineral actives and the UV-absorbing and altering abilities of chemical actives in one formula that prevents damage to the skin possibly more effectively than either type on its own.

″[The combined abilities] of both physical and chemical sunscreens makes them more beneficial than just physical or just chemical because they offer a higher SPF when mixed together,” said Dr. Ellen Marmur, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of MMSkincare.

Mineral sunscreens contain either zinc oxide or titanium dioxide or both, but “because zinc oxide is often chalky, many people don’t like the white cast it gives the skin, [making it less suitable] for deeper skin tones,” Ciraldo said.

Conversely, chemical sunscreens, which can be composed of a number of different kinds of chemical filters, can cause eye burning and irritation for more sensitive skin types but show up virtually clear on skin. The happy medium that hybrid options offer may mean a better experience overall.

“I do recommend that you try to find a sunscreen with at least 7% zinc, even if you don’t like a total mineral sunscreen. The zinc will not only reflect off a lot of the UV, but it also has some skin-calming benefits that help when we get sun exposure,” Ciraldo said.

She also suggests choosing a sunscreen that helps blocks out blue or HEV light, a damaging light spectrum that can destroy collagen and cause hyperpigmentation. Typically this means sunscreens that contain iron oxides, an ingredient that can be hard to find in products, or options that have free-radical fighting antioxidants, as is the case with products like the Ultrasun Professional Protection sunscreen and most of the other sunscreens listed below.

If you’re interested in trying out a hybrid sunscreen for yourself, keep reading to find lightweight lotions that easily absorb into skin, hydrating creams that are white cast-free and sunscreens with added skin care ingredients to keep you protected from the harmful rays of the sun.

