Shopping

What Is Hybrid Sunscreen? Chemical And Mineral Blends May Be Best For Sun Protection

Dermatologists weigh in on the latest blend of chemical and mineral SPF sun protection.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Get sunscreens that offer the best of both chemical and mineral sun protection with this <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=hybridsunscreens-TessaFlores-032422-623b7184e4b046c938e488e6&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Foil-free-sun-guard-sunscreen-water-resistant-spf-45-P397664%3FskuId%3D1240449%26icid2%3Dproducts%2520grid%3Ap397664%3Aproduct" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="vitamin-rich hydrating sunscreen" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623b7184e4b046c938e488e6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=hybridsunscreens-TessaFlores-032422-623b7184e4b046c938e488e6&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Foil-free-sun-guard-sunscreen-water-resistant-spf-45-P397664%3FskuId%3D1240449%26icid2%3Dproducts%2520grid%3Ap397664%3Aproduct" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">vitamin-rich hydrating sunscreen</a>, a dermatologist-recommended <a href="https://www.amazon.com/EltaMD-Clear-Facial-Sunscreen-Broad-Spectrum/dp/B002MSN3QQ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=623b7184e4b046c938e488e6,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="UV cream for sensitive skin" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623b7184e4b046c938e488e6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/EltaMD-Clear-Facial-Sunscreen-Broad-Spectrum/dp/B002MSN3QQ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=623b7184e4b046c938e488e6,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">UV cream for sensitive skin</a> and a <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=hybridsunscreens-TessaFlores-032422-623b7184e4b046c938e488e6&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fglow-recipe-watermelon-glow-niacinamide-sunscreen-spf-50-P481989%3Fcountry_switch%3Dus%26lang%3Den%26skuId%3D2549400%26om_mmc%3Dppc-GG_13749038801_125108298915_pla-419039583254_2549400_531290564099_9032908_c%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwiuuRBhBvEiwAFXKaNDpg_EB2V0L8hJLeQLELSVxo5sLjRz6hCQIXGEvQNVTU_gZ4KMeVnRoCoLcQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="skin brightening hybrid sunscreen" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623b7184e4b046c938e488e6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=hybridsunscreens-TessaFlores-032422-623b7184e4b046c938e488e6&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fglow-recipe-watermelon-glow-niacinamide-sunscreen-spf-50-P481989%3Fcountry_switch%3Dus%26lang%3Den%26skuId%3D2549400%26om_mmc%3Dppc-GG_13749038801_125108298915_pla-419039583254_2549400_531290564099_9032908_c%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwiuuRBhBvEiwAFXKaNDpg_EB2V0L8hJLeQLELSVxo5sLjRz6hCQIXGEvQNVTU_gZ4KMeVnRoCoLcQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">skin brightening hybrid sunscreen</a>.
Sephora, Amazon
Get sunscreens that offer the best of both chemical and mineral sun protection with this vitamin-rich hydrating sunscreen, a dermatologist-recommended UV cream for sensitive skin and a skin brightening hybrid sunscreen.

Sun protection is one of the most important components of skin care, and our number one defense when it comes to premature aging. But sunscreen isn’t always the most pleasant product to work with. Some types can look chalky and clumpy on the skin, others cause irritation and eye burning and some just never seem to sit well under makeup.

If you’re like me and have sampled the cosmetic racks 10 times over trying to find your holy grail sunscreen, it might come in the form of a hybrid or combination sunscreen.

“Hybrid sunscreen is a term to describe an SPF that contains both mineral and chemical sunscreen actives,” said Dr. Loretta Ciraldo, a board-certified dermatologist and clinical researcher.

She explained that hybrids combine the UV-reflective properties of mineral actives and the UV-absorbing and altering abilities of chemical actives in one formula that prevents damage to the skin possibly more effectively than either type on its own.

″[The combined abilities] of both physical and chemical sunscreens makes them more beneficial than just physical or just chemical because they offer a higher SPF when mixed together,” said Dr. Ellen Marmur, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of MMSkincare.

Mineral sunscreens contain either zinc oxide or titanium dioxide or both, but “because zinc oxide is often chalky, many people don’t like the white cast it gives the skin, [making it less suitable] for deeper skin tones,” Ciraldo said.

Conversely, chemical sunscreens, which can be composed of a number of different kinds of chemical filters, can cause eye burning and irritation for more sensitive skin types but show up virtually clear on skin. The happy medium that hybrid options offer may mean a better experience overall.

“I do recommend that you try to find a sunscreen with at least 7% zinc, even if you don’t like a total mineral sunscreen. The zinc will not only reflect off a lot of the UV, but it also has some skin-calming benefits that help when we get sun exposure,” Ciraldo said.

She also suggests choosing a sunscreen that helps blocks out blue or HEV light, a damaging light spectrum that can destroy collagen and cause hyperpigmentation. Typically this means sunscreens that contain iron oxides, an ingredient that can be hard to find in products, or options that have free-radical fighting antioxidants, as is the case with products like the Ultrasun Professional Protection sunscreen and most of the other sunscreens listed below.

If you’re interested in trying out a hybrid sunscreen for yourself, keep reading to find lightweight lotions that easily absorb into skin, hydrating creams that are white cast-free and sunscreens with added skin care ingredients to keep you protected from the harmful rays of the sun.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A highly rated dermatologist-recommended sunscreen, ideal for sensitive skin
EltaMD's broad spectrum sunscreen has over 23,400 five-star ratings on Amazon and uses a transparent zinc oxide as well as a combination of chemical filters to protect skin from both UVA and UVB rays without leaving a white cast. The formulation also contains niacinamide, which can help calm skin types prone to redness, acne or irritation while also helping to minimize some of the oxidative stress that can occur with sun exposure. The finish is slightly matte, making this a good option for oily complexions or for people who are not fond of the shiny finish often left by sunscreens. However, people with drier skin types may need to wear it over a regular moisturizer.
Get it from Amazon for $37.
2
Amazon
A broad spectrum moisturizer with anti-aging and redness-reduction benefits
This non-greasy and lightweight cream sunscreen has an SPF of 45 and is an everyday moisturizer that can be a good choice for all skin types. It uses both zinc oxide and titanium dioxide along with a chemical filter for broad spectrum protection and a combination of vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide help to combat skin-aging free radicals, help to plump and hydrate the skin and reduce redness.
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
3
Amazon
A daily hydrating lotion with SPF at a great price point
For a more fluid-like moisturizer that quickly absorbs and easily glides onto the skin without any white streaks, Eucerin's Daily Protection sunscreen can be a good option. It has an SPF of 30 and is enriched with both zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, along with three other chemical filters to provide broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection. The lightweight texture leaves a neutral finish and can be worn under makeup without causing pilling.
Get it from Amazon for $7.72.
4
Amazon
An ultra-thin and silky Japanese sunscreen with collagen
The Skin Aqua SPF 50 UV moisture milk is very fluid and silky in texture and works into skin with little to no white cast while leaving behind a slightly shiny and glowy finish. It uses both zinc oxide and uvinal A plus, which is a chemical filter that can protect skin against the harmful UVA rays known for destroying collagen and causing free radical damage. The formula also contains hydrolyzed collagen to keep skin hydrated and plump and is both water- and sweat-resistant.
Get it from Amazon for $11.56.
5
Sephora
A high-performance everyday sunscreen with a water-resistant moisturizing formula
Jack Black's Sun Guard has an SPF of 45 and a hydrating formula that creates a barrier of waterproof and sweat-proof protection, without feeling too heavy on the skin. It contains 8% zinc oxide as well as two different chemical filters and is enriched with organic calendula flower to soothe and comfort skin.
Get it from Sephora for $21.
6
Sephora
A lightweight vitamin-rich sunscreen with skin-brightening ingredients
This vitamin-filled sunscreen by Glow Recipe uses a little over 12% zinc oxide and a combined 13% of chemical sunscreen filters to provide broad spectrum protection in an easily absorbed formula that doesn't feel greasy. It has niacinamide to help brighten skin over time and hyaluronic acid for hydration and a reduced appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This formula also contains aloe, which is rich in antioxidants and enzymes to soothe and protect skin.
Get it from Sephora for $34.
7
Amazon
An antioxidant sunscreen with multi-filter protection
The highly protective SPF 50 sunscreen by Ultrasun uses four different chemical filters and titanium dioxide to protect skin from UVB and UVA rays, as well as an antioxidant complex to prevent skin-damaging free radical activity. Additionally, this water-resistant lotion contains a natural enzyme that can be useful in preventing UVA-induced premature photoaging. This formula is great to use on its own as an everyday moisturizer or as a primer for makeup.
Get it from Amazon for $41.04.
Pond’s Rejuveness Brightening Eye Cream

Dermatologists' Favorite Eye Creams For Dark Circles

shoppingskincare skin cancersunscreen

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

How To Spot A Scammer On Dating Apps

Home & Living

Real-Life Hackers Reveal What You Can Do About The Threat Of Russian Cyberattacks

Parenting

What Parents Can Learn From Kim And Kanye’s TikTok Spat

Wellness

7 Cases When A High Sex Drive May Be A Sign Of Trauma

Travel

We’re In A Golden Age Of Television, And It’s Affecting How We Travel

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In April

Shopping

These 43 Products Are So Useful, Reviewers Are Leaving Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

Food & Drink

Wish Your Kid Would Eat Spicy Food? Here's What (And What NOT) To Do.

Shopping

It's Time To Tuck Your Winter Coats Away With These Vacuum-Pack And Storage Bags

Shopping

Get The Same Socks Ketanji Brown Jackson's Husband Has Worn Every Day This Week

Food & Drink

The Best Chocolate For Chocolate Chip Cookies, According To Experts

Style & Beauty

Why Experts Recommend Washing Your New Clothes Before Wearing Them

Shopping

You Really Need A New Trash Can. Here Are 10 That Won't Be Eyesores In Your Kitchen.

Shopping

11 Clothing Items That Will Grow With Your Baby

Wellness

8 Health Issues You Didn't Know Your Pharmacist Can Help With

Shopping

Skylar Marshai Shares The Essentials She Can't Travel Without

Money

How To Make A Tank Of Gas Last Longer

Wellness

The Rare, Underdiscussed Issue Some People Experience After COVID

Shopping

This Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Is $150 Off At Amazon For A Limited Time

Work/Life

I Was A Broadway Star. Now I'm A Software Engineer.

Shopping

43 Beauty Products Under $15 That Have Over 10,000 5-Star Reviews

Shopping

The Best Walking Shoes For Flat Feet, According To A Podiatrist

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Swedish Thriller Is A Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

Another New Scammer Series Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

Dermatologists Share The Secrets To Getting Rid Of Dark Undereye Circles

Wellness

Is There Any Way To Reduce Your Risk Of Long COVID If You Get Sick?

Shopping

24 Rechargeable Sex Toys That Can (Probably) Outlast You

Shopping

45 Useful Things To Keep In Your Car So You'll Always Be Ready To Hit The Road

Shopping

24 Baby Products Parent Reviewers Have Said Are 'Must-Haves'

Relationships

24 Awkward Moment Comics That Will Make You Say, 'I've Been There'

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

These Are The Best Cheeses For Grilled Cheese

Shopping

7 Products You Need If Your Shower Drain Keeps Getting Clogged With Hair

Shopping

Unexpected Stores With Cool Sneakers, According To Women Sneakerheads

Shopping

A Podiatrist Reveals The Best Walking Sandals You Can Buy

Work/Life

11 Simple Tech Hacks That Will Make Your Whole Life Easier

Travel

How To Calm Anxiety During Turbulence, According To Flight Attendants

Food & Drink

I Tried The Grated Egg Avocado Toast From TikTok. Here's What You Should Know.

Shopping

31 Products You'll Never Want To Step Foot On An Airplane Without Ever Again