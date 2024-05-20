Entertainment agingChercelebrity birthdays

Cher Plans To Stay Home To Celebrate Her 78th Birthday: 'Please, God'

The music legend is gearing up for an emotional release on her big day.
Cher doesn’t seem to want to go out to celebrate her 78th birthday on Monday.

The pop icon spilled on her plans for the big day as she recently showed love to her longtime designer Bob Mackie at the premiere of the documentary “Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion” in New York.

“Putting my pillow over my head and screaming,” said Cher when asked by “Entertainment Tonight” about her birthday plans.

“Please, please, God. I’m putting my head under the bed,” she told E! News.

The singer’s comments arrive about a year after she posed a question to her fans on her 77th birthday.

“Ok, Will Someone 🙏🏼PLEASE Tell me…..When Will I Feel OLD👶🏻,” she wrote on social media. “This is ridiculous🙄. I keep hearing these numbers, but I Honestly can’t understand them.”

Cher was asked about her post during an appearance on “Good Morning Britain” last year.

“I remember when my friend Paulette and I were talking about when we were going to have to cut our hair and stop wearing jeans, because it seemed like in those days that’s what women did and it hasn’t hit yet,” she said.

She continued, “I mean I just can’t believe I will be 80 at some point, sooner than I wish and I will still be wearing my jeans and I will still be wearing long hair and I will still be doing the same stuff I’ve always done.”

The “Believe” singer, who said she’s accepting her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year after previously saying she wouldn’t want to be included, told the “Today” show in November that her mother didn’t mind aging.

“But I do. I hate it,” she added.

“I had a tough time with 70. I’ll admit it. Like, I mean, like really knocked me in a hole for a while,” replied NBC’s Harry Smith.

“I’d give anything to be 70 again,” said Cher before the two laughed.

