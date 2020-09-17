Cher Attacks Trump Over Covid 'Herd Mentality' Remarks: 'Seems 200k Dead Isn’t Enough Carnage'

Cher attacked Donald Trump over recent comments he made about a “herd mentality” in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.

The president came under fire from the singer after speaking at a town hall hosted by ABC in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, where he said: “Sure, over a period of time. Sure, with time it goes away. And you’ll develop – you’ll develop herd – like a herd mentality.

“It’s going to be – it’s going to be herd-developed, and that’s going to happen. That will all happen. But with a vaccine, I think it will go away very quickly.”

PA Cher and Donald Trump

Sharing a news article about Trump’s comments on Twitter, Cher urged fellow Americans to protect themselves and ensure they vote in the upcoming election.

She tweeted: “Seems 2 Hundred Thousand Dead Isn’t Enough Carnage, Misery 4 Trump.We MUST BE AWARE When He Starts This Insane Treatment.We Must Protect Ourselves & Those Who Will Surely [Die].”

Trump Touts”Herd Immunity” That Experts Warn Would Kill Millions.



Seems 2 Hundred Thousand Dead Isn’t Enough Carnage, Misery,💔4 Trump.We MUST BE AWARE When He Starts This Insane Treatment.We Must Protect Ourselves & Those Who Will Surely⚰️



https://t.co/nJI7WSXOYK — Cher (@cher) September 17, 2020

She continued, saying Trump wants to use herd immunity as a treatment for COVID-19. That, she added, meant no one would try to protect themselves and millions would likely die.

“Must Wear Masks,Social Distance,Even Gloves If He Tries”Herd Immunity” MUST VOTE & LIVE,” she wrote.

trump Want 2 Use”HERD IMMUNITY”As Treatment 4 Covid.This Means No One Tries 2 Protect Themselves In”ANY WAY”.EVERYTHING OPENS LIKE B4 COVID.Likely # Of🇺🇸’ns DEAD=6.4 MILLION.ROSY PICTURE 2.5.Must Wear Masks,Social Distance,Even Gloves If He Tries”Herd Immunity”

MUST VOTE & LIVE🙏🏻 — Cher (@cher) September 17, 2020

However, the White House has insisted Trump was not endorsing herd immunity as a solution to the pandemic with his comments.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the notion was something “cooked up” by the media.

“Herd immunity has never been a strategy here at the White House,” she said. Trump “was noting herd immunity [develops] over a period of time.”