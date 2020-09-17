Cher Attacks Trump Over Covid 'Herd Mentality' Remarks: 'Seems 200k Dead Isn’t Enough Carnage'

Cher attacked Donald Trump over recent comments he made about a “herd mentality” in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.
The president came under fire from the singer after speaking at a town hall hosted by ABC in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, where he said: “Sure, over a period of time. Sure, with time it goes away. And you’ll develop – you’ll develop herd – like a herd mentality.
“It’s going to be – it’s going to be herd-developed, and that’s going to happen. That will all happen. But with a vaccine, I think it will go away very quickly.”
Sharing a news article about Trump’s comments on Twitter, Cher urged fellow Americans to protect themselves and ensure they vote in the upcoming election.
She tweeted: “Seems 2 Hundred Thousand Dead Isn’t Enough Carnage, Misery 4 Trump.We MUST BE AWARE When He Starts This Insane Treatment.We Must Protect Ourselves & Those Who Will Surely [Die].”
She continued, saying Trump wants to use herd immunity as a treatment for COVID-19. That, she added, meant no one would try to protect themselves and millions would likely die.
“Must Wear Masks,Social Distance,Even Gloves If He Tries”Herd Immunity” MUST VOTE & LIVE,” she wrote.
However, the White House has insisted Trump was not endorsing herd immunity as a solution to the pandemic with his comments.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the notion was something “cooked up” by the media.
“Herd immunity has never been a strategy here at the White House,” she said. Trump “was noting herd immunity [develops] over a period of time.”