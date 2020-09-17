CORONAVIRUS

Cher Attacks Trump Over Covid 'Herd Mentality' Remarks: 'Seems 200k Dead Isn’t Enough Carnage'

The singer urged her fellow citizens to protect themselves and make sure they vote in the upcoming election.

Cher attacked Donald Trump over recent comments he made about a “herd mentality” in relation to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The president came under fire from the singer after speaking at a town hall hosted by ABC in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, where he said: “Sure, over a period of time. Sure, with time it goes away. And you’ll develop – you’ll develop herd – like a herd mentality.

“It’s going to be – it’s going to be herd-developed, and that’s going to happen. That will all happen. But with a vaccine, I think it will go away very quickly.”

Cher and Donald Trump

Sharing a news article about Trump’s comments on Twitter, Cher urged fellow Americans to protect themselves and ensure they vote in the upcoming election. 

She tweeted: “Seems 2 Hundred Thousand Dead Isn’t Enough Carnage, Misery 4 Trump.We MUST BE AWARE When He Starts This Insane Treatment.We Must Protect Ourselves & Those Who Will Surely [Die].”

She continued, saying Trump wants to use herd immunity as a treatment for COVID-19. That, she added, meant no one would try to protect themselves and millions would likely die.

“Must Wear Masks,Social Distance,Even Gloves If He Tries”Herd Immunity” MUST VOTE & LIVE,” she wrote.

However, the White House has insisted Trump was not endorsing herd immunity as a solution to the pandemic with his comments. 

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the notion was something “cooked up” by the media. 

“Herd immunity has never been a strategy here at the White House,” she said. Trump “was noting herd immunity [develops] over a period of time.”

