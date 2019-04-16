Cher Slams 'Ignorant Thug' Trump For Agreeing With Her On Twitter

Cher rebuked President Donald Trump on Tuesday after he applauded her tweet on immigration, calling him an “ignorant thug” in an all-caps condemnation.
The trouble started Monday when the pop icon wrote that while she understands helping immigrants, her city of Los Angeles “ISNT TAKING CARE OF ITS OWN,” pointing to poverty, homelessness and veterans in need.
Trump then excitedly responded, “I finally agree with Cher!”
A day later, the singer rejected the president’s praise, blasting his message with an expletive- and insult-laden tweet.
Last week, Cher lashed out at Trump following his announcement that he is weighing whether to send illegal immigrants into sanctuary cities that help to shield undocumented individuals from deportation.
The Department of Homeland Security said it had rejected that idea, however, on Friday, Trump tweeted that he was “giving strong considerations to” the matter.
On Saturday, Cher wrote on the social platform, “WHAT KIND OF PRESIDENT IS HE!?,” accusing him of being a dictator.
Later that evening, Trump claimed without evidence that the U.S. “has the absolute legal right to have apprehended illegal immigrants transferred to Sanctuary Cities,” though there is currently no confirmation that will occur.