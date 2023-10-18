Cher Says She 'Almost Got An Ulcer' Due To This 1 Politician

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Cher doesn’t think she could stand another term with Donald Trump in the White House.

In a Guardian story published Wednesday, the music legend said that she “almost got an ulcer the last time” she had to worry about Trump, the former president and current GOP front-runner for 2024.

“If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave [the country],” she mused.

Cher’s pledge seemed less dramatic than a statement she made in early November 2016 as the disgraced real estate mogul was running for office.

While hosting a fundraising dinner for his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, the singer reportedly suggested that she would flee even farther if he won.

“I’m gonna have to leave the planet,” she said.

Cher, seen here in Paris in September, said she's ready to leave the U.S. if Donald Trump gets elected again. JULIEN DE ROSA via Getty Images

Days later, Clinton lost the presidential election to the New York businessman by 74 electoral votes.

But Trump wasn’t the only subject that Cher expressed concern about in her conversation with the Guardian.

Elsewhere, the singer referenced the slew of anti-transgender legislation being proposed, and passed, across the country.

“It’s something like 500 bills they’re trying to pass,” said Cher, whose son Chaz Bono publicly came out as trans in 2009.