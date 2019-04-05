Cher Has Some Advice For Joe Biden

After seven women came forward alleging former Vice President Joe Biden touched them inappropriately, pop icon Cher demanded the likely 2020 candidate pay more attention to women’s personal space.

On Thursday, the singer tweeted about a time she visited Biden’s office for a discussion, finding him “Forthright, Kind, & Smart.”

Cher added that as she was leaving, he walked her to the door and gave her a hug. She pointed out that while she was “Fine With It,” that was her own personal experience.

But the singer said Biden also should commit to being more aware of “WOMENS SPACE.”

ed Questions. As Time Passed I Found Him Forthright,Kind,& Smart. At Meetings End He Walked Me 2 The🚪&Gave Me A HUG.I Was Fine With It,But That,Was”MY”Experience.HE MUST COMMIT 2 B”AWARE,& CARE”ABOUT WOMENS SPACE” — Cher (@cher) April 5, 2019

The accusations against the Democrat initially emerged at the end of March when former Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores wrote an article for New York Magazine’s The Cut in which she claimed that during a 2014 campaign event in her state, Biden placed his hands on her shoulders, smelled her hair and kissed her head.

Days later, Amy Lappos, a former congressional aide who lives in Connecticut, told The Hartford Courant that at a 2009 political fundraiser, Biden grabbed her by the head and rubbed noses with her.

Two additional women then spoke out about their experiences with Biden in a New York Times report, and three more in The Washington Post. The allegations range from Biden resting his hand on the thigh of a college student to him pressing his forehead against that of a White House intern and calling her a “pretty girl.”

On Wednesday, Biden released a video on Twitter. In it, he didn’t apologize for his touchy-feely behavior, but he noted that he understands “the boundaries of protected personal space have been reset” and vowed to “be much more mindful.”

Biden has received a mixture of support and criticism amid the wave of accusations. Earlier this week, members of ABC’s “The View” including Meghan McCain characterized his behavior as part of his warm demeanor, and MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski called concerns over the politician a sign that the Me Too movement against sexual misconduct has gone too far.