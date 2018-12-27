Watch Adam Lambert Move Cher To Tears With Riveting 'Believe' Cover

Cher capped off a banner year this month by receiving the Kennedy Center Honors alongside Reba McEntire, the co-creators of Broadway’s “Hamilton,” and others.

The singer, actress and all-around icon smiled through most of the Dec. 2 event, which was broadcast by CBS as a televised special on Wednesday. Country music group Little Big Town began the onstage tributes to Cher with a medley of some of her best-loved hits, including 1971’s “Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves” and 1987’s “I Found Someone.”

The Oscar winner appeared visibly emotional, however, after Adam Lambert took the stage to perform her 1998 smash, “Believe.” Never one to play it safe, Lambert turned the normally upbeat song into a heart-wrenching ballad.

As Lambert hit a dramatic high note, CBS’s cameras caught Cher wiping tears from her eyes. (Watch the performance above.)

She also gushed about Lambert on Twitter early Thursday.

Tried 2 write Feelings About Adam Lambert Singing

Believe In Words,but Cant seem 2.When Your senses are Overwhelmed All Can you feel with your ❤️.

I Was Shocked AND Over The MOON When Cindi (Lauper) came out Rocking the house.

Shocked Because SHE TOLD ME SHE WAS IN LA, — Cher (@cher) December 27, 2018

Cher went on to praise longtime pal Cyndi Lauper, who sang 1989’s “If I Could Turn Back Time,” as well as presenters Whoopi Goldberg and Amanda Seyfried.

& Over The Moon Because

My Friend💋CINDI Is One Of Our”Great”Singers‼️

When ✨Adam✨& Cindi✨ Sang Together It=Heaven 🙌🏻.

”Little Big Town”Were Adorable,& Harmonies✨🌟✨.

Amanda Was Genuine,& Dear🥰,& When Whoopi Came Out In”Cher Outfit”She brought Down House😘. — Cher (@cher) December 27, 2018

In addition to receiving the Kennedy Center Honors, Cher has other good reasons to be in a celebratory mood as 2018 draws to a close. She made a triumphant return to the big screen this summer opposite Seyfried in the all-ABBA movie musical “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.”

Riding on the success of that film, she dropped an album of ABBA covers, “Dancing Queen,” in September, and is slated to kick off the North American leg of a global concert tour in January.