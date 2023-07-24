'Yep, This Is Real': Cher Announces Her New Brand Of Frozen Treats

Cher is getting in the gelato game and she wants you to know it’s for “real.”

The “Believe” singer, in an Instagram post on Saturday, wrote that she’ll be launching her gelato brand “Cherlato” as she showed off an ice cream truck featuring several photos of her.

Cher’s post includes a video that shows the truck decked out in designs of the 77-year-old inside of a cone.

“Yep, This Is Real…. I’m Launching My Gelato…. Watch Out LA‼️ All Started 5 Years Ago And Now It’s Finally HAPPENING 💃 More To Come….,” she wrote on Instagram.

The gelato brand, in descriptions via social media accounts, vowed to deliver “the freshest & most delectable gelato” to people in Los Angeles. Cherlato is “created” by Giapo, a New Zealand-based company which makes ice cream in a gluten free facility.

Cher became a trending topic following her social media posts about her new brand, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cherlato has also shared a number of images of its gelato via Instagram, noting that the treat was a “culmination of a decades-long journey to find the freshest and most amazing ice-creams in the world.”

“A few years ago, Cher met Giapo and together, the pair brainstormed, taste-tested, experimented and eventually conceived Cherlato - the boldest and coldest gelato creations LA has ever had,” one post reads.

The singer has been spotted with gelato on several occasions over the years and has agreed to grab frozen desserts while making plans with fellow musicians, as well.