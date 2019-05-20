If there’s one thing Cher is not, it’s subtle. And we mean that in more ways than one.

That same unabashed, brazen attitude has always been part of Cher’s brand, perhaps most notably in her style. The Oscar winner and longtime Bob Mackie collaborator has never been one to shy away from a risqué outfit, be it a sheer dress, a midriff-baring top or a massive headdress. And she’s worn plenty throughout her decadeslong career.

As she’s said herself, “Until you’re ready to look foolish, you’ll never have the possibility of being great.”

Cher has been a source of style inspiration for celebrities like Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves and Kim Kardashian, the last of which has emulated the icon’s look on multiple occasions. There’s no denying that people will continue to look to the star’s style for years to come.

On May 20, the living legend turns 73. To celebrate, we’re taking a moment to turn back time and look at Cher’s ever-changing-but-always-bold style through the years. Take a look below: