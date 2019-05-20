If there’s one thing Cher is not, it’s subtle. And we mean that in more ways than one.
Take her Twitter presence, for example. For the past few years, the performer has used the social media platform to speak out on everything from technology to politics, and, of course, her disapproval of President Donald Trump and his actions. And she doesn’t hold back.
That same unabashed, brazen attitude has always been part of Cher’s brand, perhaps most notably in her style. The Oscar winner and longtime Bob Mackie collaborator has never been one to shy away from a risqué outfit, be it a sheer dress, a midriff-baring top or a massive headdress. And she’s worn plenty throughout her decadeslong career.
As she’s said herself, “Until you’re ready to look foolish, you’ll never have the possibility of being great.”
Cher has been a source of style inspiration for celebrities like Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves and Kim Kardashian, the last of which has emulated the icon’s look on multiple occasions. There’s no denying that people will continue to look to the star’s style for years to come.
On May 20, the living legend turns 73. To celebrate, we’re taking a moment to turn back time and look at Cher’s ever-changing-but-always-bold style through the years. Take a look below:
1966
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Cher in a still from the movie "Good Times."
1971
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Cher poses for a portrait wearing an ornate costume.
1972
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Promotional portrait of Cher for the "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour."
Circa 1972
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Cher poses for a portrait circa 1972.
1972
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Promotional portrait of Cher for "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour."
1972
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Promotional portrait of Cher for "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour."
1972
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Promotional portrait of Cher for "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour."
1972
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Promotional portrait of Cher for "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour."
1972
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Promotional portrait of Cher for "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour."
1972
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Promotional portrait of Cher for "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour."
1972
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Cher performs onstage.
1973
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Cher and Sonny Bono at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
1973
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Sonny Bono and Cher perform on "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour."
1973
Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
Sonny and Cher with Chaz Bono.
1973
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Promotional portrait of Cher for "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour."
Circa 1973
Frank Lennon via Getty Images
Cher onstage in Canada.
Circa 1974
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Cher performs onstage.
Circa 1974
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Cher performing onstage.
1974
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Cher performs as ringmaster at the opening day of the Ringling Brothers Circus in Inglewood, California.
1974
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Cher on "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour."
1974
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Cher performs while sitting in a wicker chair in Los Angeles.
Circa 1974
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Cher at the first Met Gala.
1974
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Cher attends the Grammy awards in Los Angeles.
Circa 1975
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Cher and Elton John pose for a portrait backstage at an awards show.
1975
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Cher performs onstage.
1974
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Cher poses backstage during the 46th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
Circa 1974
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Cher at an event.
1978
Harry Langdon via Getty Images
Cher poses for a fashion session in a Bob Mackie creation in Los Angeles.
1978
Harry Langdon via Getty Images
Cher poses for a fashion session in a Bob Mackie creation in Los Angeles.
1978
Harry Langdon via Getty Images
Cher poses for a fashion session in a Bob Mackie creation in Los Angeles.
1978
Harry Langdon via Getty Images
Cher poses for a fashion session in a Bob Mackie creation in Los Angeles.
1978
Harry Langdon via Getty Images
Cher poses for a fashion session in a Bob Mackie creation in Los Angeles.
1978
Harry Langdon via Getty Images
Cher poses for a fashion session in a Bob Mackie creation in Los Angeles.
1978
Harry Langdon via Getty Images
Cher poses for a fashion session in a Bob Mackie creation in Los Angeles.
1978
Harry Langdon via Getty Images
Cher poses for a fashion session in a Bob Mackie creation in Los Angeles.
Circa 1979
NBC via Getty Images
"Cher... and Other Fantasies" TV special.
Circa 1979
NBC via Getty Images
"Cher... and Other Fantasies" TV special.
1979
Images Press via Getty Images
Cher attends Billboard Magazine's Disco Convention in New York City.
1981
Harry Langdon via Getty Images
Cher poses for a photo session in Los Angeles.
1984
Harry Langdon via Getty Images
Cher poses for a fashion session in Los Angeles.
1986
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
Cher at the Academy Awards.
1987
Martina Raddatz/Redferns via Getty Images
Cher performs live onstage.
1988
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Cher at the Century Paramount in Century City, California.
1989
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Richie Sambora and Cher during the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
1989
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Cher in concert at the Sands Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
1992
Peter Still via Getty Images
Cher performs onstage at Wembley Arena in London.
1998
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Cher at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
1999
KMazur via Getty Images
Cher during the 26th annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
1999
Mick Hutson via Getty Images
Cher at the Brit Awards.
Circa 2000
Peter Still via Getty Images
Cher.
Circa 2000
Peter Still via Getty Images
Cher.
2000
Barry King via Getty Images
Cher during her "Do You Believe" tour in Seattle.
2002
Tim Mosenfelder via Getty Images
Cher performing at the Compaq Center in San Jose, California.
2002
Vinnie Zuffante via Getty Images
Cher at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
2005
Tim Mosenfelder via Getty Images
Cher performs part of her "Farewell... Never Can Say Goodbye Tour" in San Jose California.
2010
Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
Cher poses at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
2010
Jon Furniss via Getty Images
Cher attends the "Burlesque" U.K. premiere in London.
2010
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
Cher arrives at the premiere of "Burlesque" in Los Angeles.
2012
Jason Merritt via Getty Images
Cher at the 23rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards.
2013
Rob Kim via Getty Images
Cher at the Marquee Club in New York City.
2013
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Cher departs the "Late Show with David Letterman" in New York City.
2013
Aby Baker via Getty Images
Cher performs at the Gay Pride closing night dance in New York City.
2014
Frederick Breedon IV via Getty Images
Cher performs at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
2015
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Cher attends the "China: Through the Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
2017
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Cher performs during her "Classic Cher" show.
2017
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
The performer on her "Classic Cher" show.
2017
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
The performer on her "Classic Cher" show.
2017
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
The performer on her "Classic Cher" show.
2017
JB Lacroix via Getty Images
Cher attends the premiere of "The Promise" in Hollywood.
2017
Ethan Miller via Getty Images
Cher onstage at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
2017
Ethan Miller via Getty Images
Cher onstage at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.
2018
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
The singer attends the U.K. premiere of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" in London.
2019
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
The singer performs on the opening night of her "Here We Go Again" tour.