All Cher Really Wants To Do Is Volunteer At The Post Office

If Cher could turn back time, she’d likely get the U.S. Postal Service out of the trouble it’s currently in.

The legendary singer spent much of Wednesday tweeting her thoughts about Americans’ favorite federal agency, which is flailing financially in part due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She initially asked her followers if it’s possible for people to volunteer at their local post office. Not long after, she emphasized that she wasn’t kidding and really wanted to know.

Can ppl volunteer at post office⁉️ — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

NO,IM NO KIDDING...COULD I

VOLUNTEER AT MY POST OFFICE ⁉️ — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

Frustrated, Cher followed up a little while later: “IS NO ONE GOING TO HELP ME WITH POST OFFICE,” she inquired.

IS NO ONE GOING TO HELP ME

WITH POST OFFICE 🙄 — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

Do you believe that the 74-year-old then picked up the phone and called two post offices in Malibu?

The “Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again” star had apparently had enough with asking Twitter for help and decided to see herself if the Postal Service would graciously accept her offer to volunteer.

Sadly, one woman Cher spoke to on the phone “didn’t know” about volunteer opportunities at the post office. A second person, that woman’s supervisor, told Cher that the organization does not accept volunteers.

OK,Called 2 post offices In Malibu.They were polite.

I Said”Hi This Is Cher,& I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers⁉️Lady Said She Didn’t Know & Gave Me # Of Supervisor.I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers.”NO,Need

Fingerprints & Background Check”😥 — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

Much like Cher, HuffPost was shattered and torn apart, like someone took a knife and drove it deep in my heart, upon learning from the Postal Service’s press representative that volunteering for the agency is not possible.

But the spokesperson did refer HuffPost to the “many opportunities for employment at the Postal Service, including seasonal hiring,” which you can find here.

So, Cher, we got you, babe. We recommend you check there if you’re feeling up for a part-time job or even buying some USPS merchandise.

