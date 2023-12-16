Cher Drops Blunt Message Over Her Snub From Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Cher isn’t too pleased with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame not inducting her at any point in her iconic career.
The “Believe” singer took aim at the music museum during a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” as she reflected on her charting success over the years.
Clarkson acknowledged that Cher’s recent holiday single “DJ Play a Christmas Song” helped her scoop up another top spot on a Billboard chart, making her the first woman – and solo artist – with a No. 1 hit in each of the past seven decades since the 1960s.
“No one will accomplish that,” said Clarkson before Cher corrected the host as she noted that the Rolling Stones accomplished the feat as a band.
“It took four of them to be one of me,” the singer said.
Clarkson told the singer that the achievement is “incredible” before Cher noted that she’s not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
″Wait, are you serious?” Clarkson said as members of the studio audience gasped.
“You know what? I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars,” Cher said.
“Are you serious?” Clarkson asked again.
“I’m not... kidding you. I was about to say something else – yes, I was about to say I’m not shitting you,” replied Cher, who noted she’ll never change her mind and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame can go “you-know-what themselves.”
Cher’s blunt words for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame aren’t new as the singer, in a 2010 profile for Vanity Fair, noted that it “seems kind of rude” that she and the late Sonny Bono have been excluded from the museum.
“I have so much of everything that I want that those things don’t usually bother me. It bothers me a little bit more because Sonny was a good writer, and we started something that no one else was doing,” she said.
“We were weird hippies before there was a name for it, when the Beatles were wearing sweet little haircuts and round-collared suits... We influenced a generation, and it’s like: What more do you want?”
You can peep more from Cher’s appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” below.