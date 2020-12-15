Cher Says 2 Fans Helped Her Escape Man Who Threatened To Kill Her

Cher recounted a terrifying story about a man who threatened to kill her back in the 1980s and how two fans came to her rescue.

The “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer spoke with The Guardian for an interview published Monday, during which she commented that she doesn’t “like going out now because everybody’s got a camera and it’s not safe.”

Tara Ziemba via Getty Images Cher, seen here at a Los Angeles movie premiere in April 2017, elaborated in an interview with The Guardian why she prefers to stay out of the public eye these days.

“People rush you, and you don’t know if they’re going to kill you or take your picture. Either way, I don’t like it,” the performer said.

When asked if anyone had ever been hostile to her, Cher said she once “had a man try to kill me.”

The singer said she “always got dropped off at the stage door” when she was in the play “Come Back To the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean” on Broadway, which opened in 1982.

“I thought he was going to shake my hand, and he grabbed my arm and put it behind my back,” she recalled. “He started pushing me down the alleyway, and he said: ‘If you make a sound, I’ll kill you.’”

Cher said the two fans, “who later became friends, saw something was wrong, and they started screaming and ran towards me, and he ran away.”

Lenore Davis/New York Post/Photo Archives Left to right, actors Sandy Dennis, Cher and Karen Black at the opening of the play "Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean Jimmy Dean" on Feb. 18, 1982. In The Guardian interview, Cher recounted an attack by a man who threatened to kill her.

Cher also held forth about her well-known antipathy toward President Donald Trump, who she said has made U.S. culture “toxic.”

“People who just disagreed with each other before are now enemies. I hate to even call him a president because all he does is watch TV,” the 74-year-old said.

“I hate him,” she added, explaining that she’s never hated anyone more than Trump “in my whole life, never.”

“I pretty much disliked (former President George W.) Bush when he started those wars, and I could say for a minute it was touch and go for hate,” Cher said. “But the one thing I know is he loves America and Trump doesn’t.”

Cher has repeatedly criticized the president and his policies on Twitter, and has often spoken out about his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

trump,Where The fk Is💰4 Ppl 2 Live On⁉️Why Are U Pardoning Everyone U Know,Including Ur Kids⁉️Are You SO Afraid Of Going 2⛓👱‍♂️⛓You’d Steal Our VOTES⁉️Why Didn’t You Lead Us Through Covid⁉️Why Don’t You Care About YOUR PPL⁉️THEY’RE DYING, STARVING,HOMELESS⁉️WHY DONT U CARE😥 — Cher (@cher) December 12, 2020