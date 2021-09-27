Cheryl Burke's Tearful COVID-19 Revelation Shakes Up 'Dancing With The Stars'

“Dancing with the Stars” regular Cheryl Burke announced Sunday that she tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 ― just a day before she and star Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby were to perform for Monday’s second show of the season. (See the video below.)

“I can’t believe this happened,” she said.

An emotional Burke posted Instagram videos before and after her test, which came back positive. The dance pro said she’s been inoculated with the Moderna vaccine.

Burke said she was feeling run down and was ordered to quarantine for 10 days.

“I feel so bad for Cody,” she said. “I feel like I’m letting him down. I just feel like shit to be quite honest. ... I just hope I didn’t spread it. For those of you who don’t think COVID is a real thing, it’s fucking real.”

ABC included Burke and Rigsby in a Twitter promo video for Monday’s elimination show that was posted late Sunday. A network spokesperson told HuffPost on Monday that the show would address the matter further during the broadcast.

The two earned a score of 24 out of 40 during the premiere. The best score from that night was 29 by JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson.