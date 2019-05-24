Cheryl Burke Of 'Dancing with the Stars' Marries Matthew Lawrence

This duet could last a lifetime.

Many of dancer-choreographer Burke’s “Dancing” co-stars watched her waltz (well, walk) down the aisle, and her matron of honor was actress Leah Remini, the outlet noted. The bridal party also included “Dancing” veteran Kym Johnson Herjavec.

Lawrence’s brothers, former “Blossom” star Joey Lawrence and musician Andy Lawrence, served as best men.

Burke, 35, and Lawrence, 39, who appeared on the ABC Family comedy “Melissa & Joey” (2010-2015), met in 2006, when Joey Lawrence competed on “Dancing With The Stars,” according to “Entertainment Tonight.” The two dated for a year and reunited in 2017.

They got engaged on Burke’s May 3 birthday last year.