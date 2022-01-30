Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019 And 'Extra' Correspondent, Dies At 30

Cheslie Kryst, a former Miss USA winner, “Extra” correspondent, and attorney, has died. She was 30.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” her family said in a statement.

Advertisement

“Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.”

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on.”

Kryst was found dead just after 7 a.m. on Sunday after jumping from the Orion Condominium building in Manhattan where she lived, the New York Police Department told HuffPost.

She lived on the ninth floor and was last seen on the 29th, law enforcement sources told the New York Post.

Advertisement

Kryst had posted on Instagram hours earlier, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

Kryst won the Miss USA pageant in 2019 as a representative for North Carolina and went on to place in the top 10 at the Miss Universe competition. She was a licensed attorney and Emmy-nominated correspondent for the entertainment show “Extra,” where she had worked since October 2019.

She was a passionate advocate for criminal justice reform and had worked pro-bono for clients serving excessive prison time for low-level drug offenses.