Two Dudes Play Chess In A Frozen Lake In A Time-Lapse Video

Beth Harmon, the fictional heroine of the chess series “The Queen’s Gambit,” sure didn’t try this as part of her training routine.

Two Canadians played chess in a frozen lake on Wednesday, Reuters reported, and a time-lapse video of their cold war went viral. (Watch the clip below.)

Ron Batuigas and Nick McNaught were planning a dip in Ontario’s icy Oak Lake and figured chess could distract them for a while, WFLA reported.

McNaught described the duration and temperature on Instagram as “5 mins at -20 degrees Celsius.”

A commenter asked McNaught, from Toronto, if he noticed any physical and mental changes after his immersion.

“Definitely,” he answered. “Less inflammation and aches. Mood has been [way] up. Keeping really lean. Sleep has been good even when only getting a little. My body is adapting and improving to the cold every dip too.” Some engage in cold-water swimming for purported health benefits; however, doctors caution that the practice comes with the risk of hypothermia and other issues.

Perhaps not surprisingly, people have even played ice water chess in a tournament format.

