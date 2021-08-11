Chet Hanks’ COVID-19 Vaccine 'PSA' Quickly Devolves Into Disinformation Dumpster Fire

Chet Hanks went full anti-vaccine and coronavirus-denier in a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, even though both his parents — the actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson — were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the early months of the pandemic last year.

The rapper and actor, who turned 31 this month, falsely dismissed the coronavirus as just “the motherfucking flu” in the short clip and declared no one would stick him “with that motherfucking needle,” referencing the shots that have been administered to millions of people worldwide and have proved safe and effective at curbing the transmission of the deadly virus.

In the video, Hanks began with what appeared to be a sincere message about the importance of getting vaccinated because of “the amount of people that I know recently that have gotten COVID and with the numbers rising.”

“I got the vaccine,” he claimed, saying it was “really important that we all do this as citizens, as Americans, we have to look out for each other and get this shit under control guys.”

“I suggest to all my followers, you guys set an appointment and get the vaccine first thing,” he added.

Then Hanks, who has previously drawn criticism for racially insensitive behavior, completely switched.

“Sike,” he screamed. “Bitch. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. I never had COVID. You ain’t sticking me with that motherfucking needle, it’s the motherfucking ’flu.”

“Get over it. OK?” Hanks added, appearing to become visibly agitated. “If you’re sick, stay inside. I’m tired of having to… Why are we working around y’all? If you’re in danger, stay your ass inside. I’m tired of wearing a motherfucking mask.”

Hanks captioned the clip, which has now been seen almost 300,000 times and remains live on Instagram, as a “super important PSA.”