Chet Hanks Leaves Ziwe Speechless With Odd Joker Impersonation

Chet Hanks, a rapper and the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, summoned his best imitation of the Joker during an interview with “Showtime” comedian Ziwe Fumudoh on her show.

A clip of the interview on the comedian’s TikTok account shows Hanks reciting actor Heath Ledger’s lines in “The Dark Knight” when Ledger portrayed the iconic character.

“Do I look like a guy with a plan?” Hanks says while sitting on a yoga ball.

He speedily jumps into other lines from the clownish villain.

“R.I.P. Heath,” Hanks later adds.

Throughout the impression, Ziwe doesn’t say a word and appears stunned.

“I did not ask [Hanks] to impersonate the [Joker] and yet,” the clip’s caption reads.

Hanks later musters up an impression of Denzel Washington in “American Gangster” and gives a shout-out to Washington’s son John David Washington.

You can watch the clip, featured in Ziwe’s self-titled “Showtime” series, below.

Ziwe also teased other clips from the interview on TikTok, including one where she asked if Hanks wanted to apologize to “any marginalized communities.”

Hanks has faced criticism for using Patois on social media, like in a 2020 Instagram video shot from the Golden Globes red carpet.

“BIG UP FIMI WHOL FAMILY SOON COM AT DI AWARDS NA SEEN 🔥 🔥 🔥 CHUNE IN,” Hanks’ caption reads.

Hanks defended his fake accent on the social network Clubhouse in 2020, BuzzFeed reported.

In his interview with Ziwe, Hanks said he didn’t feel that he’s “truly” done anything “offensive.”

“You don’t see it as cultural appropriation; you see it as a celebration of culture?” Ziwe asked.

“Mmhmm,” Hanks said.

“And then it’s like social justice warriors can like, go kick rocks,” Ziwe added.

“Yeah. Yeah. Yeah,” Hanks replied.

Ziwe met Hanks’ reply with a quick “no comment” and “got it” before he reaffirmed: “Social justice warriors can kick rocks.”

Ziwe’s interview with Hanks aired less than a month after his appearance on the FX comedy series “Atlanta.”

In an apparent reference to his real-life accent controversy, Hanks appeared with a butchered, half-baked accent from Trinidad and Tobago in the episode “Trini 2 De Bone.”